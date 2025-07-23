Dunkin's Rumored New Fall Latte Brings The Taste Of A Breakfast Icon

As autumn steadily approaches, anticipation for the seasonal menu items we know and love — like all the popular pumpkin spice foods and beverages — begins to grow among fans of many chain restaurants. In the case of Dunkin', more than just a handful of classic menu items are returning; there are also rumors of several brand new ones for fans to try out. Among them is the Cereal 'N Milk Latte, a fascinating item that is sure to be a new favorite for anyone who loves sipping from a bowl of delicious breakfast cereal milk.

The release of the new coffee item has not officially been announced by Dunkin', so there isn't a ton of information available on it just yet. However, @snackolator revealed that the latte — which contains cereal milk and espresso — is predicted to debut on August 20 as both a hot and iced drink. Plus, if standard lattes aren't your thing, cereal milk will reportedly be available to add to any menu item, giving you a world of options to choose from.