Dunkin's Rumored New Fall Latte Brings The Taste Of A Breakfast Icon
As autumn steadily approaches, anticipation for the seasonal menu items we know and love — like all the popular pumpkin spice foods and beverages — begins to grow among fans of many chain restaurants. In the case of Dunkin', more than just a handful of classic menu items are returning; there are also rumors of several brand new ones for fans to try out. Among them is the Cereal 'N Milk Latte, a fascinating item that is sure to be a new favorite for anyone who loves sipping from a bowl of delicious breakfast cereal milk.
The release of the new coffee item has not officially been announced by Dunkin', so there isn't a ton of information available on it just yet. However, @snackolator revealed that the latte — which contains cereal milk and espresso — is predicted to debut on August 20 as both a hot and iced drink. Plus, if standard lattes aren't your thing, cereal milk will reportedly be available to add to any menu item, giving you a world of options to choose from.
More items expected to drop at Dunkin' in fall 2025
The marriage between coffee and leftover cereal milk is one we've been vocal advocates for, making Dunkin's choice to experiment with a unique coffee modification all the more exciting. But if you're one of those people that thinks milk doesn't belong anywhere near cereal, there are several other new items set to appear on the Dunkin' menu this autumn that might catch your eye.
For starters, joining the Cereal 'N Milk Latte on August 20 is the Mixed Berry Daydream Refresher — it combines the Blueberry Breeze and Strawberry Dragonfruit Refreshers with oat milk and cold foam. The Iced Pumpkin Loaf, Kreme Delight donut, and Chipotle Loaded Hash Browns round out the new additions set to release in August, with the Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Donuts making their return to the menu as well. Beyond those, the Halloween menu — which is set to drop on October 15 — features another notable debut with the Candy Bar Latte, a creamy drink with a candy bar swirl, whipped cream, mocha drizzle, and candy bar topping.
While Dunkin' didn't confirm these new items when The Takeout reached out, the chain did openly tease a big autumn season. "We're still living our best Refresher summer, but there's a lot to look forward to this fall," a representative from Dunkin' said. "Let's just say — it'll be worth the wait!!"