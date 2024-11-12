Don't Waste Leftover Cereal Milk. Put It In Your Morning Coffee Instead

A great way to start your day is always with an easy and simple breakfast, whether cereal or a frozen breakfast sandwich, alongside a nice cup of coffee or espresso. Recently, I decided to try to combine my usual breakfast — which is my favorite cereal, Cocoa Puffs — and my morning latte. How did I combine them? Well, it is quite easy!

Instead of drinking the extra milk from your cereal straight from the bowl, try adding it to your espresso to make yourself a cereal-flavored latte! For this, I used a mesh strainer, something you may have on hand if you bake a lot, and an espresso machine. Pick your favorite cereal and let it soak in your milk of choice (I used 2 percent, but almond milk, soy milk, or one of the other types of plant milk would work too) for 30 minutes. You will then have your flavored milk, which is ready to add to an iced or hot latte.

I tried this with three different cereals and found that iced tasted better than warm. Lets get into it!