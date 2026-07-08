Sam's Club Brought Out A New Fall Dessert That Has Customers Running To The Bakery Already

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Remember the dread you felt as a kid when back-to-school items started cropping up in stores unseasonably early? Well, there's a new harbinger of fall, and it's selling for $8.62 at Sam's Club. The warehouse store recently launched its new Member's Mark pumpkin cream cheese blondies, and customers are welcoming the treats — even if it's only July.

The blondies, which are sold in sets of nine circular loaves, started appearing in stores as early as July 1. They're seasoned with nutmeg, cinnamon, and pumpkin powder, with swirls of Neufchâtel cheese. Even the product copy describes the blondies as a fall dessert: Sam's Club's website calls them "a perfect addition to your fall gatherings or a cozy pairing with coffee."

Despite the ultra-early timing, many customers were thrilled to see pumpkin return to stores. "I'm not ready for fall, but I'm ready for pumpkin!" wrote one commenter on an Instagram reel highlighting the blondies. "Pumpkin season arrives earlier & earlier every year," bemoaned another Instagram user, "but these look delicious lol."