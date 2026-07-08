Sam's Club Brought Out A New Fall Dessert That Has Customers Running To The Bakery Already
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Remember the dread you felt as a kid when back-to-school items started cropping up in stores unseasonably early? Well, there's a new harbinger of fall, and it's selling for $8.62 at Sam's Club. The warehouse store recently launched its new Member's Mark pumpkin cream cheese blondies, and customers are welcoming the treats — even if it's only July.
The blondies, which are sold in sets of nine circular loaves, started appearing in stores as early as July 1. They're seasoned with nutmeg, cinnamon, and pumpkin powder, with swirls of Neufchâtel cheese. Even the product copy describes the blondies as a fall dessert: Sam's Club's website calls them "a perfect addition to your fall gatherings or a cozy pairing with coffee."
Despite the ultra-early timing, many customers were thrilled to see pumpkin return to stores. "I'm not ready for fall, but I'm ready for pumpkin!" wrote one commenter on an Instagram reel highlighting the blondies. "Pumpkin season arrives earlier & earlier every year," bemoaned another Instagram user, "but these look delicious lol."
Sam's Club's new bakery treat is garnering a lot of attention
So far, shoppers who tried the treats seem to love the pumpkin blondies. "Grabbed a box today and eating as I'm typing this. These are amazing! Perfect balance of pumpkin and sweetness. Moist too," wrote one Instagrammer. Another Sam's Club shopper described the blondies as "absolutely delicious" in an Instagram post.
However, not everyone is a fan of pumpkin spice: Anthony Bourdain hated the fall food trend, and not all shoppers are thrilled to see the seasonal flavor hit the shelves, either. "Pumpkin season on July 1st?" asked one incredulous Facebook user. Others advocated for keeping the flavor to pumpkin season. "I love pumpkin ... but it does feel too early so I'll end up putting it off a little ... ," wrote one Instagram commenter.
If you're among the pumpkin spice fans who are thrilled to see the fall treat creep into summer, check your local store to see if the blondies are in stock. And if you really want to go all-in on fall flavor, you can get a case of 72 for $55.22. The rest of us can wait until the official start of pumpkin season in late August, when Starbucks typically unveils its fall menu. You can also DIY your own pumpkin spice year-round if you don't want to rely on seasonal trends.