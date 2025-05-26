The Unique Type Of Rice You Need To Make Perfect Sticky Rice

Sticky rice also can't be cooked the same way as other types of rice. For one thing, you can't just pop it in the pot or rice cooker, since it first needs to be soaked. Michael Schukar advised, "You soak it for four to five hours to hydrate the rice, which makes it soft and fluffy." He cautioned, however, "You don't want to soak it for too long, as it can ferment. I recommend no longer than 24 hours."

For Schukar's preferred cooking method, you'll need two pieces of equipment. One of these is a bamboo steamer, like the one by Helen's Asian Kitchen on Amazon. The other is a package of banana leaves. You only need one leaf for the rice, but the rest can be used to make Vietnamese pork rolls called cha lua or for wrapping grilled fish to keep it extra-moist. If you're unable to source the leaves, you can also use parchment paper.

Once the necessary equipment has been obtained and the rice soaked, wrap the latter in a banana leaf and put it in the steamer over — but not in — boiling water. Steam cooking instead of boiling, said Schukar, "allows the rice to remain firm and sticky and maintain a good texture. When cooked in a rice cooker or boiled, it tends to clump together." Once the sticky rice is done, which may take 30 to 45 minutes, you can serve it as a side dish for just about anything. In this respect, it's like any other kind of rice, with the difference being that it's more fun to eat.