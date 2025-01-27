Here's The Secret To Keeping Fish Moist On The Grill

One of the modern challenges of grilling is keeping meat moist while it cooks and this is especially true for fish. However, a centuries-old hack already exists to solve this problem: banana leaves. Banana leaves can be used to make a durable, natural packet for grilling fish. This method has been used by civilizations across the globe to keep fish and other foods moist and flavorful while being cooked over open fires.

The leaves keep the moisture of the food inside the "packet." The leaf cooks, permeating an essence into the fish that has been described as herbal, earthy, and fruity; a combination that compliments fish's flavor. It's like the introduction of "packet" cooking centuries before the term was popularized during the rise of outdoor camping in the 1950s. Now people use aluminum foil to wrap foods like meat to grill or cook over an open fire. It requires little cleanup and even fewer cooking utensils.