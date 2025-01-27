Here's The Secret To Keeping Fish Moist On The Grill
One of the modern challenges of grilling is keeping meat moist while it cooks and this is especially true for fish. However, a centuries-old hack already exists to solve this problem: banana leaves. Banana leaves can be used to make a durable, natural packet for grilling fish. This method has been used by civilizations across the globe to keep fish and other foods moist and flavorful while being cooked over open fires.
The leaves keep the moisture of the food inside the "packet." The leaf cooks, permeating an essence into the fish that has been described as herbal, earthy, and fruity; a combination that compliments fish's flavor. It's like the introduction of "packet" cooking centuries before the term was popularized during the rise of outdoor camping in the 1950s. Now people use aluminum foil to wrap foods like meat to grill or cook over an open fire. It requires little cleanup and even fewer cooking utensils.
You may want to start in the grocery store freezer section
Today, finding fresh banana leaves is a bit of a challenge, but frozen banana leaves are easier to find and are less expensive. Just look for them in the frozen section of stores that focus on Asian and Latin foods. The leaves are usually in the frozen section in packages which typically contain more than one leaf. The banana leaves thaw easily and quickly, making them pretty convenient.
The thawed leaves don't need any prep before use. Just prepare the fish, follow your recipe to season, and add extras like aromatics or veggies. Then, wrap the contents in the banana leaf and place the green packet on the grill. Some juices will run out onto the coals as the leaf heats up, leaving an enticing aroma. You can rest assured that most of the moisture is safely trapped inside with the fish.
Use a meat thermometer to check the fish while grilling
Cooks unaccustomed to packet cooking at their backyard barbecue may experience a bit of anxiety when leaf-covered fish is placed on the grill since banana leaf cooking means cooking blind. You won't be able to see if the color or texture of the food has changed, which is how many cooks gauge doneness. The easiest way to check for doneness here is to use a meat thermometer and check the fish that way. Don't worry, the banana leaf can accommodate a prick with the meat thermometer. The structure of the leaf is sturdy enough that it won't fall apart.
The minimum cooking temperature for fish is 145 degrees Fahrenheit. You can safely remove your fish at or above this temperature. If needed, you can even unwrap it to check the food and then rewrap it to continue cooking without the leaf falling apart. The banana leaf will brown and char in places. However, those changes don't mean that the fish inside is done — you have to check the temperature. If the fish still isn't done, move it off the direct heat to another part of the grill and continue cooking.