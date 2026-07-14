15 Dollar Tree Cookies You Need To Grab On Your Next Shopping Trip

As a long-time Dollar Tree shopper, I still look back fondly on the days where everything actually did cost a dollar. Despite the price hikes, I still consider Dollar Tree my go-to stop for everything from canned goods to candies (as well as a surprising selection of gourmet goodies). Dollar Tree cookies are also often on my list since there are a wide variety of these and many of the offerings are priced much lower than similar products at a standard supermarket. While Dollar Tree does carry some name brand cookies such as Chips Ahoy! and Oreo, I'm concentrating here on some of their lesser-known, more wallet-friendly products.

Some of these cookies resemble more famous products (see the two Girl Scout Cookie knockoffs), while some are old-timey treats I remember from my own distant childhood (pink-frosted animal crackers, sugar wafers, and almond windmills among them). Others, like gingersnaps and shortbread, are the kind of ingredient you could use in a recipe for pie crust or parfait. When they're reduced to crumbs, you'll find these cookies indistinguishable from a pricier product. Most importantly, not one of these items costs more than $1.25. If a cookie turns out to be not your cup of tea (and isn't improved by being dunked into said beverage), at least you won't have squandered a fortune.