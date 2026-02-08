The Dollar Store Girl Scout Cookie Copycat You Can Get All Year Round

The beginning of a new year and early spring bring warmer weather, more daylight, and, perhaps best of all, Girl Scout Cookies! Whether you were once a Girl Scout selling them yourself, or just enjoy the treats every year, these cookies are nothing short of iconic — and perhaps the most iconic flavor of them all is the Thin Mint. But what if you get a Thin Mint craving out of season, and don't want to pay more than a cookie is worth to resellers? Well, Dollar Tree is ready to rescue you! Dollar Tree shoppers can enjoy a scrumptious Thin Mint copycat any time they like by picking up a bag of Oven Baked Fudge Mint Cookies for only $1.25.

Both cookies are thin, crisp, dark chocolate-and-mint flavored rounds covered in a rich fudge coating, and even more convincing than 3-ingredient homemade Thin Mints. In fact, some social media users find the Dollar Tree cookies a better value than the original Thin Mints. On r/shrinkflation, in response to complaints about the small size of a box of Thin Mints, one user claims that there are cookies "identical to thin mints at dollar tree ... try them for $1.25 [per] box." Another user in the same thread points out that Oven Baked, the Dollar Tree cookie brand, is owned by the same companies that bake Girl Scout cookies, which may explain the similarities.