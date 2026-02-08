The Dollar Store Girl Scout Cookie Copycat You Can Get All Year Round
The beginning of a new year and early spring bring warmer weather, more daylight, and, perhaps best of all, Girl Scout Cookies! Whether you were once a Girl Scout selling them yourself, or just enjoy the treats every year, these cookies are nothing short of iconic — and perhaps the most iconic flavor of them all is the Thin Mint. But what if you get a Thin Mint craving out of season, and don't want to pay more than a cookie is worth to resellers? Well, Dollar Tree is ready to rescue you! Dollar Tree shoppers can enjoy a scrumptious Thin Mint copycat any time they like by picking up a bag of Oven Baked Fudge Mint Cookies for only $1.25.
Both cookies are thin, crisp, dark chocolate-and-mint flavored rounds covered in a rich fudge coating, and even more convincing than 3-ingredient homemade Thin Mints. In fact, some social media users find the Dollar Tree cookies a better value than the original Thin Mints. On r/shrinkflation, in response to complaints about the small size of a box of Thin Mints, one user claims that there are cookies "identical to thin mints at dollar tree ... try them for $1.25 [per] box." Another user in the same thread points out that Oven Baked, the Dollar Tree cookie brand, is owned by the same companies that bake Girl Scout cookies, which may explain the similarities.
More delicious Dollar Tree Girl Scout Cookie dupes, and how to enjoy them
While Thin Mints are a beloved staple among Girl Scout cookie enthusiasts, it's possible that they aren't your personal favorite. With apologies if your favorite Girl Scout cookies were discontinued in 2025, Oven-Baked Fudge Mint isn't the only cookie at Dollar Tree that bears a sweet similarity to a Girl Scout favorite. In fact, Oven Baked carries another cookie at Dollar Tree, Fudge Covered Cookies Filled With Peanut Butter Spread, which is a tasty and affordable copycat for Tagalongs, although the base cookie in the Oven Baked version is chocolate flavored, rather than vanilla.
You can also get your Dollar Tree Girl Scout copycat fix with Grandma's Peanut Butter Sandwich Cream Cookies, which bear a strong resemblance to Girl Scout Do-si-dos. But whichever Dollar Tree copycat cookie you choose to try, remember that there is more than one way to enjoy them. While the cookies are delicious on their own, they can also be used in recipes. Try them in treats by crumbling the cookies into a batch of brownies, swirling them into a milkshake, or even crushing them to make a decadent pie crust.