The Retro Dessert That Makes Store-Bought Pudding A Star
In the latter part of the 20th century, there seems to have been a brief fad for desserts with names that compared them to something else. One example is the '80s favorite Better Than Sex cake, a dessert that's since been adopted as a symbol of asexual pride. Another dish that was big in the '70s was a store-bought pudding-based dessert called Next Best Thing to Robert Redford pie.
If this ancient history doesn't ring a bell, Redford was a movie star who'd have been a shoo-in for People's "Sexiest Man Alive" list if the magazine had instituted it before 1985. He was the biggest box office draw of the 1970s, but one of his best-known roles was in the 1969 western "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid." He and co-star Newman were just about as popular as Cool Whip and instant pudding, two ingredients that feature prominently in his namesake pie (and many other desserts in this ready-made era).
This pie, which has outlasted Redford's movie career, typically has a nut-studded shortbread cookie crust layered with a cream cheese filling, chocolate pudding, and the aforementioned Cool Whip. Only the crust gets baked, while the multi-layered filling sets up in the refrigerator. It makes a delicious summertime dessert for a picnic or barbecue, even one where the guests are all young enough that they respond to the name by asking, "Robert Who?" Sure, you could always change it to Next Best Thing to [insert name of contemporary heartthrob] pie, but after 50+ years in show business, Redford deserves his props.
This disco-era dessert has several variations
Even though Next Best Thing to Robert Redford pie predates the internet era, it has nevertheless managed to morph into numerous variant versions over the years. For one thing, the nuts in the crust can be either walnuts or pecans, although some people like to change it up and use almonds. Others will even skip the nuts and go for a graham cracker or cookie crumb crust instead.
The pudding, too, will vary from recipe to recipe. Sometimes it's straight-up chocolate, other times it's made from a mixture of chocolate and vanilla puddings, while there are instances where the vanilla and chocolate pudding are used to make two separate layers. Some cooks go so far as to use different pudding flavors like pistachio or lemon, both of which pair nicely with an almond crust. While the pudding used in this dessert is typically instant, you can make it taste homemade by adding vanilla or another flavoring extract or doubling down on the fudgy flavor by swapping plain milk for chocolate. Be sure to mix the instant pudding with a whisk, too, as this will make it smoother.
As for the topping, shaved chocolate seems to be most common. Chopped nuts are another alternative, however, as are cookie crumbs. In keeping with the name, you could even glam up this retro dessert with an art deco design made from black sugar pearls and silver dragees. If anyone asks, explain that this 1920s look was inspired by Redford's role in 1974's "The Great Gatsby."