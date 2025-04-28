Your Instant Pudding Will Taste Irresistible With One Simple Swap

Instant pudding can upgrade French toast, but it is also underutilized in how many ways you can doctor it up and take your dessert or sweet, midday snack to the next level, on its own. Chocolate milk is just one of the many ways you can make a simple swap and create something stellar.

The best part is that it does not require any extra work on your part; Just sub equal parts chocolate milk for the regular milk called for on the package directions and you'll have a deeply flavored pudding unlike you have ever had before. The one potential issue is the chocolate milk making the already sweetened pudding too sweet, so you can consider cutting it with half chocolate milk and half regular, if that is a concern.

After mixing and giving it time to thicken up, you will be ready to dig in. There are further additions that will one-up your pudding game, like mixing in flavorings and extracts. A dash of mint extract can give you a cool Andes mint vibe; there's almond extract for nuttiness; or even just vanilla for a deeper layer of flavor. From there, you can add toppings — inspired by the cookie crumbles and candy of dirt cups — to make the childhood favorite taste like a real indulgent treat.