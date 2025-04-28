If You Aren't Using This Kitchen Tool To Mix Instant Pudding, You Need To Start ASAP

Instant pudding is designed to be as simple of a process as possible to make. But the tools you use can be the difference between a dessert that tastes like it came from a grocery store shelf and one that has your guests asking for your recipe.

While it's not necessarily wrong to use a wooden spoon, large fork, or a rubber spatula, one surefire way to make your instant pudding perfectly is to use a large whisk — the micro-sized whisks have their uses, but this is not one of them. Whisking the pudding mix with milk (or other liquid of choice) will prevent it from clumping.

When using another utensil, you can risk overmixing while trying to get rid of the lumps, or take the chance that someone will ultimately bite into an unmixed portion of powder. The spaced wires of the whisk are designed to help the powder dissolve into the liquid evenly, without lumps or the gritty texture you'll get otherwise. Whisking also helps thicken the pudding – use a side-to-side motion rather than circular for the best results.