The Once-Popular Layered Lemon Dessert That Was A Hit In The '60s And '70s

From creative, Depression-era sweets to viral, two-ingredient TikTok fads, dessert trends are constantly changing; and as a result, there are many vintage desserts that deserve a comeback. One formerly fashionable sweet treat that is overdue for a revival is the lemon lush. This aptly named dish is one of those magical midcentury desserts built on a base of Cool Whip, instant pudding, and packaged cookies. Variations abound, but lemon lush generally consists of a buttery crumb or shortbread crust topped by layers of cream cheese, lemon pudding, and Cool Whip. Tart, sweet, creamy, and crunchy; it's kind of like if lemon bars and lemon meringue pie had a convenient, no-bake baby.

While the exact origins of lemon lush are unclear, it seems to have popped up around the 1950s, when instant pudding, Jell-O, and other convenient, processed products were redefining American food culture. Its no-bake, easy-prep, and completely customizable nature made it the ideal summer potluck dessert, and it quickly became a staple of community cookbooks and recipe columns across America. The retro, layered treat enjoyed particular popularity through the 1960s and '70s, but these days it's largely become one of the vintage summer foods no one eats anymore. It's unclear why lemon lush fell out of favor. Most likely, it was an innocent victim of the general decline of pudding- and Jell-O-based treats in favor of newer dessert trends.