Give Any Pie A Flavor Boost By Turning Your Favorite Cereal Into A Delicious Crust
The filling is usually the star of the show in a pie, but to be honest, if your crust isn't bringing main character energy, the whole thing falls flat. It really is the anchor that ties everything together, and there are a ton of ways to perfect it or switch it up completely. One method that I've found to be an outlet for creativity and a fun Friday night with the kids is to use crushed cereal in your pie crust. Some of the tastiest combos are so simple to make, like a chocolate cream pie with a Cocoa Pebbles crust or a banana cream pie with a Honey Nut Cheerios base. By using your favorite cereal, you can create a crust that's both unique and familiar; plus, you can just keep experimenting to your heart's content.
The process is pretty simple, as all you have to do is crush your cereal into fine crumbs, mix with melted butter and a bit of sugar (if needed), then press it firmly into a pie pan before chilling or baking. From there, you can fill it with just about anything, including custards, fruit fillings, and even ice cream. Cereal-based crusts work particularly well for no-bake pies, since the cereal retains a pleasant crunch, but they can also be baked lightly to hold up better to heavier fillings. If you've only ever used graham crackers or pastry dough for your pies, this trick opens up an entire pantry's worth of possibilities.
Choose the right cereal for the perfect crust
Not all cereals behave the same when turned into a crust, so it's worth matching the right type to your pie. Sweetened cereals like Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Fruity Pebbles, or Frosted Flakes add both flavor and sugar, so they're perfect for dessert pies that lean toward the indulgent side. Cinnamon Toast Crunch, for example, works beautifully with cheesecakes, apple pies (one of those old school favorites), and pumpkin pies because the cereal enhances the warm spice notes that are already in the filling. On the flip side, plainer cereals like Corn Flakes or plain Cheerios give you more control over the sweetness, making them a versatile option for both sweet and savory pie recipes.
Texture is the other piece of the puzzle, as certain cereals, such as Corn Flakes, crush pretty easily and form a fairly uniform crust, while puffed cereals, like Rice Krispies or Cocoa Puffs, offer an airier crunch. If you're going for a sturdier crust, denser cereals hold up better once butter is added, so keep that in mind as you're deciding what type of pie to make. You can also combine cereals for something more yummy and complex, like pairing Cocoa Puffs with a handful of crushed graham crackers. Remember to taste as you go because you want the crust to support the filling, not overpower it.
Tips for getting th best texture and flavor
A cereal pie crust is only as good as its preparation, and there are a few tricks to ensure yours turns out perfectly every time. First, crush the cereal into even crumbs, which you can do by using a food processor, for a fine, consistent texture. Or, crush them in a resealable bag using a rolling pin for a chunkier texture. Smaller crumbs will bind better with butter and create a more solid base, while larger bits give extra crunch.
If you're working with an especially sweet cereal, you may not need extra sugar at all. For unsweetened cereals, a tablespoon or two of sugar can enhance the flavor without making it cloying. Lastly, when mixing with butter, go slow and add just enough melted butter to hold the crumbs together when pressed into the pan — too much will make the crust greasy, and too little will cause it to fall apart. If you execute everything correctly, the result is a crust that's crisp, flavorful, and customized to your dessert vision.