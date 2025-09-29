Give Any Pie A Flavor Boost By Turning Your Favorite Cereal Into A Delicious Crust

The filling is usually the star of the show in a pie, but to be honest, if your crust isn't bringing main character energy, the whole thing falls flat. It really is the anchor that ties everything together, and there are a ton of ways to perfect it or switch it up completely. One method that I've found to be an outlet for creativity and a fun Friday night with the kids is to use crushed cereal in your pie crust. Some of the tastiest combos are so simple to make, like a chocolate cream pie with a Cocoa Pebbles crust or a banana cream pie with a Honey Nut Cheerios base. By using your favorite cereal, you can create a crust that's both unique and familiar; plus, you can just keep experimenting to your heart's content.

The process is pretty simple, as all you have to do is crush your cereal into fine crumbs, mix with melted butter and a bit of sugar (if needed), then press it firmly into a pie pan before chilling or baking. From there, you can fill it with just about anything, including custards, fruit fillings, and even ice cream. Cereal-based crusts work particularly well for no-bake pies, since the cereal retains a pleasant crunch, but they can also be baked lightly to hold up better to heavier fillings. If you've only ever used graham crackers or pastry dough for your pies, this trick opens up an entire pantry's worth of possibilities.