12 Easy And Nutritious Snacks And Sides That Start With Yogurt

Yogurt is an underrated, but overachieving, ingredient that lives in your fridge to solve all sorts of culinary problems. It makes an almost effortless morning breakfast with fruit, stands in for sour cream on tacos and baked potatoes, and blends seamlessly into smoothies when you need something drinkable and actually filling. But, yogurt can do so much more with very little effort.

Offering creaminess, tang, and an instant boost of protein, yogurt is a smart way to make snacks more satisfying and nutritious without a lot of extra work. Instead of strict recipes, the following ideas offer simple riffs, shortcuts, and upgrades to use yogurt in new ways that can revolutionize your snack routine. Most of these ideas start with the plain Greek variety — it's thick, creamy, and easy to find — but regular or flavored yogurts work wonders too. With a few humble scoops, you can make nutritious breakfasts, dips, breads, frozen treats, and more.