Forget Granola — Upgrade Yogurt Parfaits With A Crunchy Breakfast Favorite

Parfaits are a beautiful, easy, and versatile dessert. You can make fresh fruits the star of the show or fill your parfait to the brim with brownies, ice cream, chocolate sauce, chocolate pudding, bananas, and cream. (That second option is a description of my favorite parfait from Denny's in Japan.)

If you're in the mood for something a little less decadent, there are yogurt parfaits. These treats replace all the heavy creams and ice creams with yogurt (or dairy-free yogurt) and are usually layered with fruits, compotes, and granola. If you want a little more crunch in your parfait, however, there is an alternative to granola: cereal. In that description of my favorite Denny's parfait, I actually left off one of the best ingredients: crunchy cocoa corn. The ice cream and cereal are a perfect match, providing a much-needed change of texture, and this trick works just as well with a yogurt parfait. And for those among us who feel milk doesn't belong anywhere near cereal, a yogurt parfait is a great alternative.

To see what all the fuss is about, all you need to do is layer your favorite cereal into your parfait, and you'll understand immediately. Switching the granola for cereal is a small change, but it really makes it feel more like a dessert when you use something like Cocoa Puffs, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, or Frosted Flakes. Cereals such as Honey Bunches of Oats, Raisin Bran, Chex, Mini-Wheats, or any of your favorite healthy cereals lend a heartier element.