The Creamiest Dairy-Free Parfaits Are Made With This Type Of Yogurt
For those of us who exclude dairy from our diets, finding a dairy-free yogurt that replicates the creamy consistency of standard yogurt isn't easy. Even though, as humans, we've been drinking plant milks for millennia, we've largely dropped the ball on great-tasting non-dairy yogurts. With varieties derived from soy, nuts, pulses, and oats, the overall flavors and textures haven't been anything to write home about. But now, a truly creamy, non-dairy yogurt exists — and based on the hype it's gotten on social media — even those who aren't dairy-free want to dig a spoon into it. Meet coconut yogurt.
While yogurt made from coconut has been around for a while, it's leaned more toward watery versus creamy. This could be because it was often made from coconut milk instead of coconut cream, or the meat of a young coconut, like many currently trending coconut yogurt brands often include. The naturally high-fat content in the cream or coconut meat results in a thick and creamy consistency. It's also cultured which gives it the probiotic qualities that dairy-based yogurt has, as well as providing the same tangy bite. And, since it's dense, it doesn't turn into a liquid mess when layered with toppings in a parfait — a common, disappointing occurrence with some other types of dairy-free yogurt.
These days, a wide variety of coconut-based yogurt brands can easily be found alongside other yogurts in health-minded grocery stores, and sometimes on the shelves of traditional grocery stores, too. However, you'll want to keep your eye out for certain brands that market their yogurt to be consumed as a supplement, rather than enjoyed with toppings, like a parfait.
The best brands and methods for a coconut yogurt parfait
Now that you've got the inspiration for a coconut yogurt parfait, it's time to stick the landing on building one. If you want to stay on trend, Coconut Cult has garnered immense popularity on TikTok. But it advises consuming only two ounces of its coconut yogurt daily because it contains a higher concentration of probiotics compared to other yogurt brands. Because of this, excessive consumption can lead to temporary indigestion. Still, there are better, more widely available options for creating layers of creamy goodness with parfait-style toppings, or simply eating it as it is!
Consider brands like Harmless Harvest, Siggi's plant-based coconut blend, GT's COCOYO, and my personal favorite, Cocojune or Cocojune Greek which reminds me of the one Greek yogurt brand that totally stands out from the rest. Each of these options offers a variety of flavors in four to five-ounce cups, or 24-ounce containers in vanilla flavor or plain (Don't worry, there are plenty of tasty ways to sweeten plain yogurt).
Since the texture of coconut-based yogurt feels just like traditional yogurt, the same rules apply when building a parfait. Start with a thick layer of yogurt followed by a crunchy topping like granola, then fruit; and repeat this order a few times, if desired. It's best to avoid fruit that releases a lot of moisture, such as frozen or canned fruit, which can dilute the creaminess of the coconut yogurt and make mix-ins like granola or nuts a little soggy. For the crunchiest toppings, stick with crisp granolas, nuts, seeds, chocolate chips, or anything that won't immediately take on the moisture of the yogurt (like grain-based cereals), especially if you're preparing the parfait in advance.