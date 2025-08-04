The Creamiest Dairy-Free Parfaits Are Made With This Type Of Yogurt

For those of us who exclude dairy from our diets, finding a dairy-free yogurt that replicates the creamy consistency of standard yogurt isn't easy. Even though, as humans, we've been drinking plant milks for millennia, we've largely dropped the ball on great-tasting non-dairy yogurts. With varieties derived from soy, nuts, pulses, and oats, the overall flavors and textures haven't been anything to write home about. But now, a truly creamy, non-dairy yogurt exists — and based on the hype it's gotten on social media — even those who aren't dairy-free want to dig a spoon into it. Meet coconut yogurt.

While yogurt made from coconut has been around for a while, it's leaned more toward watery versus creamy. This could be because it was often made from coconut milk instead of coconut cream, or the meat of a young coconut, like many currently trending coconut yogurt brands often include. The naturally high-fat content in the cream or coconut meat results in a thick and creamy consistency. It's also cultured which gives it the probiotic qualities that dairy-based yogurt has, as well as providing the same tangy bite. And, since it's dense, it doesn't turn into a liquid mess when layered with toppings in a parfait — a common, disappointing occurrence with some other types of dairy-free yogurt.

These days, a wide variety of coconut-based yogurt brands can easily be found alongside other yogurts in health-minded grocery stores, and sometimes on the shelves of traditional grocery stores, too. However, you'll want to keep your eye out for certain brands that market their yogurt to be consumed as a supplement, rather than enjoyed with toppings, like a parfait.