TikTok's Viral 'Japanese Cheesecake' Only Takes 2 Ingredients To Make

There's a two-ingredient TikTok recipe going around that's sure to please those of you who like to hit your protein goals yet still want to treat yourselves to dessert at any time of the day. It's being dubbed a "Japanese cheesecake" recipe, even though the end result isn't actually the jiggly Japanese cheesecake it's named after. All you need is a container of Greek yogurt of your choice and some dry biscuit-style cookies, such as Biscoff.

To assemble, push as many cookies as you can into the yogurt, vertically oriented, until the container is jam-packed with them (you may need to eat some yogurt as you're going along to prevent it from overflowing). Put the lid back on or cover the container with plastic wrap, and return it to the fridge for a few hours, ideally overnight. When you return to enjoy it, the cookies will have softened, and you should have a creamy treat that somewhat mimics a combination of softened cheesecake crust and filling. Granted, it won't taste entirely like cream cheese, but you've got a snack that's a little less decadent and more fit for an everyday treat than an entire slice of traditional cheesecake.