TikTok's Viral 'Japanese Cheesecake' Only Takes 2 Ingredients To Make
There's a two-ingredient TikTok recipe going around that's sure to please those of you who like to hit your protein goals yet still want to treat yourselves to dessert at any time of the day. It's being dubbed a "Japanese cheesecake" recipe, even though the end result isn't actually the jiggly Japanese cheesecake it's named after. All you need is a container of Greek yogurt of your choice and some dry biscuit-style cookies, such as Biscoff.
To assemble, push as many cookies as you can into the yogurt, vertically oriented, until the container is jam-packed with them (you may need to eat some yogurt as you're going along to prevent it from overflowing). Put the lid back on or cover the container with plastic wrap, and return it to the fridge for a few hours, ideally overnight. When you return to enjoy it, the cookies will have softened, and you should have a creamy treat that somewhat mimics a combination of softened cheesecake crust and filling. Granted, it won't taste entirely like cream cheese, but you've got a snack that's a little less decadent and more fit for an everyday treat than an entire slice of traditional cheesecake.
The original version of the viral Japanese cheesecake had a much different cookie
While the viral TikTok treat has been dubbed "Japanese cheesecake," it does read a bit more like a regular American cheesecake, since it involves a cookie that resembles the graham cracker crust. The original viral video uses Japanese coconut sablé cookies, which are less sweet than most American store-bought cookies. While sablé cookies originated in France, the brand featured in the video — Nissin — is commonly found in Japanese supermarkets. Since that specific brand isn't particularly easy to come by in America, it's only natural that U.S. social media users would adapt to something more locally accessible.
Some TikTok users have swapped out the Biscoff cookies in favor of their own favorites, including graham crackers or Oreos, so it does seem like there's plenty of room for interpretation here. The overall consensus is that this is one viral trend that's doable, stress-free, and fun to eat — even if the end product isn't exactly cheesecake. You can't often say that about a lot of viral TikTok food trends, such as the likely stunt-food banana chicken or even the dangerous NyQuil chicken, but this one is thankfully not nearly as chaotic.