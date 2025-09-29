How To Make A Greek Yogurt Dip With No Dirty Dishes

If there's one thing you learn after years of cooking, it's how to do things the easy way whenever possible. I'm all about skipping superfluous steps, and I love a good one-pot meal as opposed to a multi-step operation that dirties every dish in the kitchen (the latter is my son's specialty, and I'm always the one cleaning up). One thing I often do that saves dirtying an extra dish is to mix sour cream dips right in the container. Instagrammer Joy Bauer does the same thing, only with yogurt.

All you need to do to make yogurt dip right in the container is to stir in your chosen dip flavoring. Okay, so, you do wind up with a spoon that needs washing (unless you're stirring with your finger — eww), so this tip isn't entirely dish-free. Still, it's less wasteful than dumping the dip into a different container and then tossing the yogurt tub. Even if your pantry is full of actual Tupperware instead of repurposed plastic tubs, like the ones I use, that yogurt container can serve the purpose of dip holder for as long as it lasts. When you've eaten all the dip, you don't even have to wash up. Just rinse the container and toss it in the recycle bin.