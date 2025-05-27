You're 3 Ingredients Away From Simple Yet Tasty Greek Yogurt Bagels

Bagels have always seemed like a real pain to make — the yeast dough, the boiling, oy. In my mind, it was something best left to the professionals, and by professionals, I mean Lender's. (Don't judge, I grew up eating frozen bagels, and still love them.) It turns out there's an easier way to make bagels, however. So easy, in fact, that you really only need three ingredients.

As you've probably guessed, one of the ingredients required is Greek yogurt. You'll also need flour and baking powder, although a pinch of salt will improve the flavor. Combine equal parts of flour and yogurt, adding 2 teaspoons of baking powder and, if desired, ½ teaspoon of salt per every cup of flour. Knead the dough lightly, then divide it. Each cup of flour will make four bagels, so portion it out along those lines. Shape each dough blob into a bagel-sized ring, and bake it at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for about 30 minutes.