You're 3 Ingredients Away From Simple Yet Tasty Greek Yogurt Bagels
Bagels have always seemed like a real pain to make — the yeast dough, the boiling, oy. In my mind, it was something best left to the professionals, and by professionals, I mean Lender's. (Don't judge, I grew up eating frozen bagels, and still love them.) It turns out there's an easier way to make bagels, however. So easy, in fact, that you really only need three ingredients.
As you've probably guessed, one of the ingredients required is Greek yogurt. You'll also need flour and baking powder, although a pinch of salt will improve the flavor. Combine equal parts of flour and yogurt, adding 2 teaspoons of baking powder and, if desired, ½ teaspoon of salt per every cup of flour. Knead the dough lightly, then divide it. Each cup of flour will make four bagels, so portion it out along those lines. Shape each dough blob into a bagel-sized ring, and bake it at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for about 30 minutes.
So is the finished product exactly like a real New York-style bagel? No, of course not. You need NYC tap water for really authentic flavor. Also, three-ingredient recipes can't ever duplicate more complicated creations, but they can still be tasty. These bagels are soft and not too chewy, but then, those were my thoughts when I first tried an Einstein Bros. bagel while living in Colorado. (Never could figure out whether it was the high altitude or simply the chain's way because I haven't eaten there since.) If you're concerned about these bagels being too soft for your taste, just try them toasted, since that'll provide some crunch.
How to change up this super-simple recipe
Not to over-complicate things, but three-ingredient bagels are simple enough that they can stand for a few changes without making too much work. My first tip is a money-saving one: Instead of buying Greek yogurt — or anything marketed as such, since not all of these yogurts may be as Greek as they pretend — you can save a buck or two by buying non-Greek plain yogurt and straining it. The only thing that separates Greek-style yogurt from any other kind is the proportion of curds to whey, so once you remove a sufficient amount of the latter, your yogurt is as Greek as it needs to be. Opa!
Tip number two is to embellish the bagels if you don't mind adding to the ingredient count. You could do this either by stirring spices, seasonings, or mix-ins like dried fruit into the dough or by sprinkling on some toppings before baking. If you go the latter route, first brush the bagels with beaten egg to get the toppings to stick. Season the bagels with coarse salt, granulated onion or garlic, poppy or sesame seeds, or an everything bagel blend.
If you're not a fan of Trader Joe's everything bagel mix (or its numerous knockoffs), this may be because you don't care for one of the components. The "everything" in everything bagel seasoning typically refers to a blend of garlic, onion, poppy seeds, sesame seeds, and salt, but you can make a DIY version that leaves any of these ingredients out and adds black or red pepper, chives, rosemary, smoked paprika, or anything else that appeals.