Baked Yogurt Is The Versatile Breakfast Treat You Can Make With Just 3 Ingredients

A cup of yogurt makes a nice, quick breakfast that's relatively healthy, if admittedly not too exciting. If you've got a few extra seconds, you can dress it up with lemon zest, or you can throw it in the blender with some fruit (make sure to use a high-fiber variety so your smoothie will be a complete and satisfying breakfast). Even with these embellishments, though, it's still basically just yogurt, and not everyone's a fan. If you mix it with a few tablespoons of cornstarch or flour and a couple of eggs and stick it in the oven, though, it will transform into a soft, spongy, puddingy-cakey dish called a yogurt bake that may appeal to anyone who enjoys oven pancakes or clafoutis.

Even though many recipes call for Greek yogurt, you can really make this dish with any kind of yogurt you have on hand. (Most so-called Greek yogurt brands really aren't all that Greek, anyway; they're just regular yogurt, strained.) Yes, it's okay to use sweetened, flavored yogurt if you prefer, or you can sweeten plain yogurt with jam, sugar, or honey. Feel free to add some vanilla or almond extract to your yogurt bake, and stir in some fresh or frozen fruits if you wish. Bake until it sets (this could take up to 40 minutes), then let it cool slightly before slicing and eating. It's just as good cold as it is warm, which makes it excellent for meal prepping since you can cook it on Sunday and enjoy a slice as you race out the door Monday morning.