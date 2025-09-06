How To Turn Everyday Yogurt Into A Gourmet Treat In Seconds
Who doesn't love a good bowl of yogurt now and then? Of course, there's nothing wrong with eating it straight from the tub by itself, but you'd be missing out on the true joys that this creamy staple has to offer if you play it safe like that. Armed with our list of seven plain yogurts, taste tested and ranked from worst to best, you can now hit the grocery store, buy the best there is, and get ready to elevate your snack like never before with just a single lemon.
Lemon is a major flavor enhancer because it causes you to salivate more, which is why it's a pretty great addition to just about anything you add it to — sweet and savory alike. It brings that tang and floral fruitiness to plain yogurt beautifully, but honestly, you can add it to just about any variety, and it will make the flavors pop. Strawberry and blueberry are two classic and delicious picks, right alongside vanilla.
You've probably been zesting citrus wrong your whole life, so once you read up and have the know-how, you can grate lemon zest without getting the bitter pith into your yogurt just fine. Just a touch will release bright lemony aromas and flavors, but you can add however much you're craving.
Delicious ways to use lemon yogurt
Once you've combined lemon zest and your yogurt of choice, you have quite a few tasty possibilities at hand. It's delicious as-is or with a drizzle of honey, but if you want a more elevated dish, there are a few more things you can do. First, add some vanilla protein powder, along with fresh blueberries, banana slices, and granola to create an easy protein yogurt bowl. Nix the granola, replace the fresh fruit with frozen, and blitz all the ingredients together for an easy smoothie. If you're craving something cold and sweet but don't want to bust out the blender, you can even freeze your yogurt and lemon zest in popsicle molds for frozen yogurt bars.
If you want to level things up and use your lemony yogurt as an ingredient instead of a treat in and of itself, you can add it to plenty of baked goods — like muffins or cakes — for extra moisture and a vibrant, citrusy taste. If you use plain, unsweetened yogurt, it even makes for a great marinade for chicken kabobs, pork chops, or super tender grilled shrimp. All this from just a little lemon zest and yogurt! Not bad, right?