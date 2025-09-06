How To Turn Everyday Yogurt Into A Gourmet Treat In Seconds

Who doesn't love a good bowl of yogurt now and then? Of course, there's nothing wrong with eating it straight from the tub by itself, but you'd be missing out on the true joys that this creamy staple has to offer if you play it safe like that. Armed with our list of seven plain yogurts, taste tested and ranked from worst to best, you can now hit the grocery store, buy the best there is, and get ready to elevate your snack like never before with just a single lemon.

Lemon is a major flavor enhancer because it causes you to salivate more, which is why it's a pretty great addition to just about anything you add it to — sweet and savory alike. It brings that tang and floral fruitiness to plain yogurt beautifully, but honestly, you can add it to just about any variety, and it will make the flavors pop. Strawberry and blueberry are two classic and delicious picks, right alongside vanilla.

You've probably been zesting citrus wrong your whole life, so once you read up and have the know-how, you can grate lemon zest without getting the bitter pith into your yogurt just fine. Just a touch will release bright lemony aromas and flavors, but you can add however much you're craving.