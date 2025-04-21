This Creamy Ingredient Is The Secret To Super Tender Grilled Shrimp
When it comes to seafood, shrimp is a winner for all the right reasons. It's versatile, easy to prepare, and has a subtly sweet, fishy flavor. But a common pitfall, whether you're broiling it, grilling it, or frying it (Carla Hall has a great method for tender fried shellfish), is ending up with tough shrimp. This is why it's a good idea to avoid the pre-cooked version and to marinate your shrimp in a tenderizing ingredient before grilling it. We spoke to Kory Foltz, director of culinary at Sunseeker Resort, who recommends using yogurt to keep things juicy.
"Yogurt tenderizes shrimp gently while adding moisture. Plain full-fat or Greek yogurt works best because it's thick, creamy, and can be an excellent vessel for spices and seasonings." The acidity in the yogurt will keep the shrimp soft once cooked, while the fat will also prevent it from sticking to the grill. Since grilling uses high heat, the yogurt will essentially protect the shrimp from drying out too quickly. And using yogurt as a marinade is about as simple as it sounds.
How to marinate your shrimp
The important thing to remember when marinating your crustaceans is that you shouldn't be leaving your yogurt on for too long. Kory Foltz advises home cooks to "marinate shrimp in yogurt for 30 minutes to one hour max. Marinating too long can make the shrimp mushy or overly tangy." If you over-marinate, the same acid that softens the protein in the shrimp will start to turn it to mush.
You can, of course, marinate your shrimp in plain yogurt, but adding a few extra ingredients will give your seafood more flavor depth. Foltz says, "Spices like cumin, paprika, garlic, lemon juice, or chili work well — they add bold flavor without overpowering the delicate shrimp." If you're using your grilled shrimp in tacos, mix some taco seasoning and lime juice into your yogurt before marinating. For grilled shrimp served as an appetizer or alongside other ingredients, add some minced garlic, lemon juice, and herbs to your yogurt marinade. Whatever flavors you pick, the result will be tender and juicy shrimp every time.