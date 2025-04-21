This Creamy Ingredient Is The Secret To Super Tender Grilled Shrimp

When it comes to seafood, shrimp is a winner for all the right reasons. It's versatile, easy to prepare, and has a subtly sweet, fishy flavor. But a common pitfall, whether you're broiling it, grilling it, or frying it (Carla Hall has a great method for tender fried shellfish), is ending up with tough shrimp. This is why it's a good idea to avoid the pre-cooked version and to marinate your shrimp in a tenderizing ingredient before grilling it. We spoke to Kory Foltz, director of culinary at Sunseeker Resort, who recommends using yogurt to keep things juicy.

"Yogurt tenderizes shrimp gently while adding moisture. Plain full-fat or Greek yogurt works best because it's thick, creamy, and can be an excellent vessel for spices and seasonings." The acidity in the yogurt will keep the shrimp soft once cooked, while the fat will also prevent it from sticking to the grill. Since grilling uses high heat, the yogurt will essentially protect the shrimp from drying out too quickly. And using yogurt as a marinade is about as simple as it sounds.