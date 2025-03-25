Carla Hall's Genius Trick For Tender Fried Shrimp Every Time
Fried shrimp is a true comfort food, with a crispy outer layer and juicy interior that hits the spot every time. While a common fried shrimp mistake is not getting the oil hot enough, another pitfall is the seafood turning out disappointingly chewy and tough. Unfortunately, there's no coming back from that. Not to worry, celebrity chef Carla Hall's trick will give you perfectly tender shrimp every time. We promise.
Hall's hack can't be simpler, just tap the shrimp with a rolling pin to flatten and tenderize it before dredging and frying. The easiest way to do this is by laying the shrimp between two large sandwich bags and lightly tapping them with the rolling pin until each piece is cracked and flat. Flattening the seafood before frying them will ensure an even cooking process, minimizing the risk of overcooked shrimp, which is how you end up with a chewy disappointment instead. Unlike when you're boiling or air frying your shrimp, it's harder to look for signs of doneness when frying them in a batter, so tenderizing beforehand is a handy trick.
Other ways to keep your fried shrimp tender
After tenderizing shrimp, you can take the extra step of coating them in a dry brine, an easy technique to keep it succulent. Just coat the shrimp in a 4 to 1 ratio salt and baking soda mixture before letting them sit for 15 minutes. Salt is a great way to absorb moisture, so your shrimp will stay tender, and the baking soda will ensure a perfectly crispy outer layer when fried. If you have some spare buttermilk on hand, marinating your shrimp in some after flattening them is another great way to tenderize. The acidity of buttermilk will soften the proteins in the seafood, keeping the shrimp soft as they cook.
It's crucial to work in batches so you don't overcrowd your pan, otherwise you risk being left with unevenly cooked shrimp. Similarly, keep a close eye when the shrimp is nearly finished frying. Overcooked shrimp are unpleasantly chewy, so tap away and let the tender shrimp magic unfold.