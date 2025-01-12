How Do You Cook Shrimp In An Air Fryer?

An air fryer is a kitchen appliance that is seriously handy. It saves time and reduces clean-up, plus air fryers can help with a healthy diet – and it can also be fun to experiment with different recipes, too. There are plenty of obvious as well as unique foods to cook in the air fryer which often turn out just as good, if not better, than when using more traditional cooking methods. Speaking from experience, cooking shrimp in the air fryer is no different: It's the easiest way to get juicy, crispy shrimp in minutes, with far less oil than pan-frying or deep-frying.

To make it, simply brush your cleaned and dried shrimp with some olive oil mixed with seasonings like salt, pepper, garlic, and onion powder. If you're using large pieces, cook them at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 8 minutes. Smaller shrimp will cook faster, so if you're cooking medium sized pieces, check on them after 6 minutes. Popcorn shrimp isn't ideal here as it won't be as juicy and may overcook. You'll know the shrimp is done when it's curled in a C shape, pink in color, and opaque in transparency.