How Do You Cook Shrimp In An Air Fryer?
An air fryer is a kitchen appliance that is seriously handy. It saves time and reduces clean-up, plus air fryers can help with a healthy diet – and it can also be fun to experiment with different recipes, too. There are plenty of obvious as well as unique foods to cook in the air fryer which often turn out just as good, if not better, than when using more traditional cooking methods. Speaking from experience, cooking shrimp in the air fryer is no different: It's the easiest way to get juicy, crispy shrimp in minutes, with far less oil than pan-frying or deep-frying.
To make it, simply brush your cleaned and dried shrimp with some olive oil mixed with seasonings like salt, pepper, garlic, and onion powder. If you're using large pieces, cook them at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 8 minutes. Smaller shrimp will cook faster, so if you're cooking medium sized pieces, check on them after 6 minutes. Popcorn shrimp isn't ideal here as it won't be as juicy and may overcook. You'll know the shrimp is done when it's curled in a C shape, pink in color, and opaque in transparency.
More tips for cooking shrimp in an air fryer
If you're using it frozen, first thaw your shrimp in the fridge or in a sealed bag in some cold water before patting it dry with a paper towel. This will help you avoid burnt pieces and allow the seasonings to stick better. When placing your shrimp in the air fryer, make sure that you have one even layer and don't overcrowd the basket. This way each piece will crisp up evenly, giving you the crunchiest shrimp possible. Cook the shrimp in batches if necessary.
Pay attention to signs of doneness, since shrimp is easy to overcook — and nobody likes it rubbery. You don't need to flip your shrimp halfway if you've placed them directly on the basket, but if you want to ensure each side is evenly crisped, flip away.
Feel free to get creative with your flavors and seasonings. For a zesty kick, add some lemon juice to the seasoning mix. For earthier flavors, add herbs like oregano, thyme, or an Italian herb blend. If you want a hint of spiciness, add in some cayenne. And for extra-crunchy and tasty shrimp, toss your seasoned pieces into a blend of panko crumbs and parmesan before cooking. Trust us — once you start air frying your shrimp, you'll never look back.