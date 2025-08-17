What Your Morning Smoothie Needs To Be A Complete And Satisfying Breakfast

You've heard about the importance of a balanced breakfast. But what actually makes a breakfast balanced? Can something as simple as a smoothie give you the boost you need? The Takeout asked Jennifer Pallian for advice. Pallian uses her degree in food, nutrition, and health to inform her work as a registered dietitian, food scientist, and health educator. She shares tips through Instagram, on her blog, Foodess, and as a columnist for Chatelaine Magazine. She's a fan of smoothies — and she explains that balancing nutrients can help keep you feeling full and focused till lunch.

"A balanced and filling breakfast smoothie should include a good mix of protein, fiber, healthy fats, and complex carbs," Pallian told The Takeout. She explained that each nutrient has a different function, and checking every box will help you feel your best. "Protein helps with satiety and muscle maintenance, fiber supports digestion, and complex carbohydrates provide steady energy for the body," she said.

Fats aren't the boogeyman we've been led to believe, either. Our bodies can't absorb nutrients like vitamins A, D, and E without them. They also help keep your blood sugar balanced after a meal. "Healthy fats slow the digestion of carbohydrates and enhance the feeling of fullness, helping you stay satisfied throughout the morning," she said. If those carbs hit your system too fast, your blood sugar will spike — leading to an inevitable crash later.