Give Smoothies A Protein Boost With This Canned Pantry Staple
Smoothies are a convenient way to sneak some extra nutrients into your day, whether you're making a classic berry boost, a banana-peanut butter drink, or a veggie-filled green smoothie. If upping the protein is a non-negotiable, you might already toss in some protein powder or even add some silken tofu to your drink – but here's a better (and cheaper) option: canned beans.
Okay, it might sound odd, but stay with us. Not only are beans a great source of protein and fiber, which means your smoothie will be filling and energizing, but they also improve the texture of your drink. The beans will make things creamier and thicker, meaning your smoothie is much more satisfying. And no, you won't taste the beans, since their milder flavor can be masked by other ingredients like fruits, cocoa powder, or sweeteners. To incorporate canned beans into your smoothie, start by adding around ½ a cup, and adjust accordingly after a taste test. This serving will give you an extra 6-14 grams of protein, depending on the kind of beans you're using.
Bean and smoothie flavor pairings
The type of canned beans you use in your smoothie is totally up to you but, if you're stuck for ideas, here are a few great flavor pairings. If you're making yourself a chocolatey smoothie with cocoa powder, black beans are a great option. Their rich and earthy flavors will blend seamlessly with the strong taste of cocoa and will deepen the chocolate notes, making your smoothie more indulgent, yet not overly rich.
White beans like cannellini or navy, on the other hand, might be better suited for smoothies that contain fruits like berries, pineapple, or banana. Their milder taste will allow your fruit flavors to shine through, but will still make your smoothie thicker and creamier — which is harder to achieve with fruit alone.
If you're a fan of nut butters like PB or almond butter in your smoothies, adding some canned chickpeas is the perfect flavor pairing. Chickpeas have a similar nutty flavor profile, so your drink will pack an even tastier punch while keeping you fuller for longer. Of course, these are just a few suggestions to get you started. With a little experimentation, you might just stumble upon your new favorite smoothie blend.