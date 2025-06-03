Give Smoothies A Protein Boost With This Canned Pantry Staple

The type of canned beans you use in your smoothie is totally up to you but, if you're stuck for ideas, here are a few great flavor pairings. If you're making yourself a chocolatey smoothie with cocoa powder, black beans are a great option. Their rich and earthy flavors will blend seamlessly with the strong taste of cocoa and will deepen the chocolate notes, making your smoothie more indulgent, yet not overly rich.

White beans like cannellini or navy, on the other hand, might be better suited for smoothies that contain fruits like berries, pineapple, or banana. Their milder taste will allow your fruit flavors to shine through, but will still make your smoothie thicker and creamier — which is harder to achieve with fruit alone.

If you're a fan of nut butters like PB or almond butter in your smoothies, adding some canned chickpeas is the perfect flavor pairing. Chickpeas have a similar nutty flavor profile, so your drink will pack an even tastier punch while keeping you fuller for longer. Of course, these are just a few suggestions to get you started. With a little experimentation, you might just stumble upon your new favorite smoothie blend.