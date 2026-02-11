11 Ways To Use Your Ice Cream Maker

As far as versatile countertop appliances go, you probably don't think of your ice cream maker as one of them. It's not like an Instant Pot that can slow cook, steam, pressure cook, and more. It's not a stand mixer with myriad attachments to make pasta, grind meat, and spiralize vegetables. It's designed for one sole purpose: making ice cream.

Regardless, you may have bought it thinking that you'd make ice cream on a very regular basis. Then, as time's gone on, you've realized that making ice cream at home can be a bit of a time-intensive process, even if hands-off. Additionally, given the price of dairy and eggs, many can agree that this is one item you shouldn't make from scratch just for the cost savings alone (because there really aren't any). As such, oh so slowly, you've used that ice cream maker less and less, and it's found a hidden spot at the back of the pantry or a kitchen closet. It's gathering dust, and you may have even considered getting rid of it completely.

Not so fast, though. Before you take any drastic measures, consider breaking out that ice cream maker again, and putting it to good use. Instead of ice cream, you're going to explore all the other ingenious ways you can use this appliance, even above and beyond just desserts. There are plenty of ways this gadget can come in handy and prove its value once again, and here are just a few favorites.