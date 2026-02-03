The 30-Minute Trick That Can Help Make Even Cheap Wine Taste Delicious

There's a proper way to store wine, and it's complicated. Temperature, humidity, light, and even getting knocked around too much can impact the quality. But how many of us have a vibration-proof, environment-controlled wine cellar in the basement? Far more often, we pull our wine from a grocery bag, along with ingredients for dinner (here's what to buy at the wine shop for beginners). There's a way to make even cheap wine taste like a treat, though, and its way less work than renovating your pantry into a wine cellar. Zach Pace — a veteran sommelier, wine educator, and owner of Volta Wine + Market, in St. Petersburg, Florida — offered The Takeout a few tips, telling us to chill wine before serving for a better experience.

"If you're up against a deadline and need to chill a white or sparkling wine in a hurry, add salt to a bucket of ice and plunge the bottle in to the neck," Pace said. "If a bottle of red is too warm, then yes — definitely throw it in the fridge for 30 minutes. You can jump-start the cooling by putting it in the freezer for five to 10 minutes, then finish in the fridge, but don't forget it — if the wine freezes it will push the cork and frozen slushy wine out."