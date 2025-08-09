We Asked A Wine Shop Owner What To Buy If You Know Nothing About Wine

Listening to wine connoisseurs talk about all the things that make the boozy nectar superb makes me feel inept. There are a few varietals I enjoy, but ask me about what it means when a wine is mousy or what good legs in wine means, and I'm lost. Thankfully, Paul Zitarelli, a sommelier and owner and founder of Full Pull Wines in Seattle, shared some knowledge about easy-drinking wines for the uninitiated.

For folks who only indulge from time to time, Zitarelli said, "I'd recommend Syrah. Syrah is often approachable, with much softer tannins than Cab or even Merlot, but with more fruit oomph than Pinot Noir." But what exactly makes a Syrah so great, assuming you're talking to someone who doesn't understand the role tannins play in wine? "It's a grape that can definitely express the place it's grown (a 12.5%-alc northern Rhone Syrah is going to drink very differently than a 14% Washington State Syrah), but it's so delicious that if you want to ignore all that, you can just enjoy the wine for its easy-drinking generosity," Zitarelli said.

And are there any other varietals that the wine illiterate might enjoy? "Malbec (especially from Argentina) — lots of dark, delicious fruit, and usually a soft/approachable texture," Zitarelli said. However, if you're looking for something more robust, he recommended "Sauvignon Blanc (especially from New Zealand) — big yummy tropical fruit, big zippy acid, a little kick of greenies (sometimes grass, sometimes jalapeno); never too complicated, but also so reliably refreshing."