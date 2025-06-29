What Exactly Does Mousy Mean When Describing Wine?

You might have heard a sommelier or wine fan mention that a bottle tastes "mousy," and if you were confused, you're not alone. A lot of us have heard of wine that is dry, sweet, full-bodied, acidic, and so on, but mousy is not as common of a descriptor. In wine-speak, it refers to a very specific off-putting flaw that shows up as an aftertaste reminiscent of a place where a mouse has been living. Think of the smell of a hamster cage in taste form, soggy Cheerios, old corn chips, dog's breath, spoiled grains, or an otherwise unpleasant, animal-like funk. The flavor usually shows up a few seconds after you've swallowed, and it's a good reason to send a bottle of wine back.

There seems to be an association between mousiness and specific tetrahydropyridine molecules, which are produced because of certain strains of lactic acid bacteria and yeasts. What makes this occurrence among the most annoying of all wine flaws is that it lingers on the back of the tongue and can take a moment to appear, making it trickier to catch during a typical wine tasting.

This issue is particularly associated with some natural wines that didn't contain added sulfites. Without sulfites in wine to keep microbial activity in check, wines are more vulnerable to spoilage, especially with warmer temperatures during fermentation, bottling, or transportation. That's not to say mousy wine is guaranteed to happen in natural bottles, but it just has more opportunity to creep in.