Is It Okay To Store Wine On Top Of The Fridge?

Storing alcohol is something that can really make or break your enjoyment of the beverage. Do it right, and the drink will taste wonderful years after you bought it. Do it wrong, and it might be undrinkable. Many people are quick to place alcoholic drinks atop the fridge because here, they are simultaneously out of the way and easy to access. This is fine for liquors like whiskey which only need consistent temperatures to keep from deteriorating. However, the same cannot be said for other alcoholic drinks like wine or beer, which must be kept at specific temperatures to maintain their quality.

For wine, that ideal storage temperature lies below room temperature. When it comes to short-term storage, wine should be stored between 50 and 59 degrees Fahrenheit. For long-term storage, it should be stored between 53 and 57 degrees Fahrenheit. Unfortunately, the space on top of your fridge will not keep your wine within these parameters. And, seeing as keeping wine at anything above 70 degrees Fahrenheit or below 45 degrees Fahrenheit may be actively detrimental to its quality, we'd advise against storing wine in anywhere but a controlled environment. This is doubly true if you plan on storing the wine for an extended period of time.