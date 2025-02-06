Here's How Long Whiskey Lasts After Opening

One of the best things about liquor is that it doesn't go bad quite as easily as its lower-proof contemporaries. While beer doesn't last long after it's been opened, and wine will only generally keep a few days, whiskey can be enjoyed for an impressively long time. In fact, unopened whiskey never really actually expires as such, which is why it's not uncommon to enjoy a King Cole whiskey cocktail with your grandpa's decades-old bottle of whiskey.However, one thing you'll notice if that old bottle of whiskey is already open is that its flavor and overall strength aren't quite what they're supposed to be.

You see, just because whiskey doesn't go bad does not mean that time won't take its toll on the liquor. Whiskey eventually begins to lose its potency, flavor, and overall quality over time, especially after it is opened and thus exposed to oxygen — a process known as oxidation. While you might think you can be lax when it comes to your liquor storage just because it won't expire, that mentality is likely leading you to less enjoyable whiskey cocktails.

Contrary to popular belief, most — but not all — types of whiskey can last roughly a year or two after being opened before the flavors begin to deteriorate as a result of oxidation. With single malts, it could be as little as six months before you notice a difference. So what can you do to enjoy the spirit at its best? It all comes down to how, and where, you store it.