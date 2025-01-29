What Is This 'Cool, Dry Place' Labels Keep Telling Us To Store Food In?

When you bring in the groceries after yet another trip to a beloved supermarket (or even if you had groceries delivered to your front door), you must then begin the mundane task of putting everything away. Perishables obviously go in the refrigerator, and you've got to make sure you don't put certain items in the door, while everything else goes, well, wherever you can find room for it, really. If you've ever read the label on a canned good or a boxed cereal, though, it often says "keep in a cool, dry place." Okay — where exactly is that?

For most people, that's their pantry, whether it's a built-in space in their home, or a freestanding cabinet. They are typically far enough away from the major heat-putting-off appliances, which can cause moisture in packaged food where you don't want it. For other people, it might be their basement, but if your basement is damp, you can invest in a dehumidifier, like this one from NineSky, to keep things dry. "Cool" typically refers to above 50 degrees and below 90 degrees Fahrenheit (but below 70 degrees is even more ideal).