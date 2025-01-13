11 Best Wine Fridges Under $500, According To Reviews

It takes between 600 and 800 grapes to make a bottle of wine, and there are just as many reasons to love this delectable beverage. Available in many types, the beloved beverage offers a rich array of flavors and aromas. From high-end reds and whites to sparkling wines and grocery store wines, there is a drop for every mood and occasion.

In order to preserve its quality, wine should be appropriately stored — this holds especially true for the more expensive drops you may wish to hold onto long term. Proper storage conditions, including consistent temperature and protection from light, are crucial for maintaining wine's flavor and aroma.

Luckily, investing in a quality wine fridge can ensure that your vino collection remains in optimal condition. And if you think a reliable wine cooler is out of your price range, think again. After hours of researching leading wine fridge brands and analyzing customer reviews, we have curated a list of the best wine fridges under $500. If you would like to learn more about our selection process, take a look at the methodology slide at the end of this article. Prices may vary.