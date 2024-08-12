Here's How Long You Can Store Open Wine In The Fridge

When cravings hit, they can hit hard, and sometimes we want nothing more than a glass of wine with our potato chips. But wanting one glass and not an entire bottle might send leftover wine down the drain, if you let it sit around. Fortunately, if you're short on a wine cellar or specialty refrigerator, you can store an open bottle in a regular fridge — while it isn't the perfect place, due to factors like the vibration of a fridge motor (which can disturb the wine), it will help your vino last longer.

How long your wine will last in the fridge greatly depends on your bottle of choice. Bubbly and sparkling wines like Champagne or prosecco are the first to go, and only last up to three days. This is because they start losing their carbonation the moment the cork is out or the lid is twisted off.

If it's longer storage times you're looking for, you should drink more rosé — pink and lighter white wines begin to lose flavor over time, but ultimately stay drinkable for up to a week. Full-bodied white wines like Chardonnay and medium reds like Merlot last for three to five days, while rich red wines like Cabernet Sauvignon remain drinkable for around four to six days. The longest-lasting wine is fortified wine, or wine with a distilled spirit added to it. These can last up to 28 days after opening when kept in a cool, dry place.

