The Perfect Wine Pairings For 5 Potato Chip Flavors

Potato chips come in all different flavors and textures, from thin and crispy to thick and ridged to whatever that weird potato extrusion is that they use to make Pringles and their knockoffs. One thing nearly all chips have in common, however, is that they're salty, and salt makes us thirsty. This means that chip and beverage pairings aren't so much a nicety as a necessity, and while some go for soda and others prefer beer, wine connoisseurs are likely to lobby for their favorite beverage. Such is the case with master sommelier Catherine Fallis of Planet Grape Wine Review who shared her recommendations for which wines go with different chip flavors with us.

Fallis tells us, "I love high-low pairings in general" and feels that opting for fermented grape juice with potato chips "bring[s] the pairing to a more sophisticated, upscale level" than would be the case with soda or beer. That being said, she doesn't insist that you choose only the finest of wines. For herself, she says, "I might opt for something [other than chips] to pair with the fancier wine that would really showcase it," but then again, if you'll be accompanying your potato chips with caviar (or you've managed to acquire a bag of caviar-flavored chips), you might as well break out the Dom Perignon.