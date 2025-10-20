How To Prevent Homemade Frozen Yogurt From Turning Icy

If you're craving a little fro-yo, but you don't have a parlor nearby, that doesn't mean you're out of luck. Instead, you can whip up some homemade frozen yogurt with only a few basic ingredients. It's easy to make frozen treats with Greek yogurt, but you may find that the resulting fro-yo sometimes has an icy texture. This can be frustrating when you're going for smooth and creamy, but luckily, it's easy to remedy with a little additional sugar.

While ice cream, gelato, and frozen yogurt are all very different, sugar is the special ingredient that keeps the texture smooth and soft with all three. In the case of frozen yogurt, you want to include about one cup of sugar for every three to four cups of yogurt. This sounds very sweet, but the results are impossible to argue with. Mix it in with a pinch of salt and any other flavorings you desire, including cocoa powder or gelatin for texture. After that, feel free to add fruit or nuts to the mix, but remember that water-packed fruit will freeze solid, and might work best as a topping. Freeze your creation in an ice bath or your freezer, and you'll have a sweet dairy treat that's easy to scoop without any gritty icy texture. You can even churn your yogurt mixture to get it extra smooth. But the reason sugar works so effectively is backed by science, too.