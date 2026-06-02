Review: Burger King's Loaded Jalapeño Whopper Is A Triple Pepper Threat

I only needed one bite of the Loaded Jalapeño Whopper to rate this burger a 10 out of 10. However, I was happy to carry on beyond a single bite, and lovingly polished it off in a handful more. What makes this one so wonderful is that it's true to its "Loaded" name, as this Whopper offers up a diverse delivery of jalapeños — in triplicate. I also tried this as a Whopper Jr., and while it packed the same great taste in a smaller circumference, you're better off going big with its Sr. iteration.

I haven't had the pleasure of trying every "Whopper by You," but this must easily be one of the best of the bunch. It certainly makes up for last month's blah-fest in the form of the Peppercorn BLT, with its wimpy sauce. This might even have been a more worthy and inspired Whopper to lead the Mandalorian meal. Alas, it's here, and you need one in your hands to shove in your mouth immediately.

Even though this is a limited-time-only Whopper, the sauce and crusty jalapeño pieces are worthy of sticking around as everyday Whopper add-ons. In fact, Burger King has a good thing going with all the crispy things coming out of its kitchen (or from a supplier) — not just these crispy jalapeños, but also the previously introduced onions and pickles. Why stop there? Can we get a BLT with crispy fried green tomatoes? How about burger muffalata with crispy olive tapenade? These are my Whoppers for you.