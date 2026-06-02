Review: Burger King's Loaded Jalapeño Whopper Is A Triple Pepper Threat
A Whopper is a great burger as is, and yet Burger King hasn't let the product rest on its laurels. The chain has constantly tried to refine and perfect the Whopper, recently swapping in a new bun and mayo for hopefully better results. The brand has also thrown in all kinds of toppings and sauces to try to make the classic taste new. When I got a sneak peek taste at the tasty Bounty Hunter Whopper at Burger King's Miami HQ this past April, I also spoke with President Tom Curtis. I wondered if they ever borrowed unique ideas from abroad, like Germany's "Pregnancy Whopper," or shrimp toppings from Korea. According to Curtis, the company has been inundated with ideas from not only their own test kitchen, but the fun and yum ones dreamed up by customers through the Million Dollar Whopper Contest that launched in 2024. The "Whopper by You" results have been saucy, savory, and even crunchy, with entries such as the BBQ Brisket and Steakhouse Bacon Whoppers becoming reality. The next addition for us to feast our eyes on — and literally feast on — is the Loaded Jalapeño Whopper, which tops the flame-grilled beef burger with crispy pickled jalapeños, as well as a creamy jalapeño sauce.
So, does this Whopper belong in everyone's hands, or does it not deliver on the spicy kick we've all been itching for? The Takeout took one on for size, letting it kick around in our mouth to see where the truth lies. Now, it all can be revealed in this chew & review.
Methodology
On the first day of the Loaded Jalapeño Whopper's release, I moseyed on over to my local Manhattan Burger King to try the new offering, as well as its Whopper Jr. iteration. The items were ordered in-store and consumed on-site by myself, with no others present.
This chew and review is a summation of my own personal tastes and opinions. I also took into consideration my previous experiences with Burger King, its Whoppers, other jalapeño-flavored items, and my overall experience with this new Whopper. The ultimate criteria considered for this review were flavor, presentation, smell, familiarity, originality, uniqueness, value, Whopper-ness, and ultimately whether this new item is worthy of your time and dime.
Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Taste test: Burger King's Loaded Jalapeño Whopper
This new Whopper looked like a standard one, but its jalapeño-ness quickly became known. As soon as I picked her up, some of the crispy jalapeño bits fell by the wayside, into the nifty cardboard holder box. The pink tomatoes pop with color, but in a way, so did the dull green slices of actual jalapeños, which protruded slightly below the surface of the top bun. I leaned in for a whiff, and the mild air of pickled jalapeño filled my nostrils.
I lifted the top bun and saw some shards of lettuce in a messy sea of some off-white condiment. I swiped a fingertip dab and brought it to my tongue for a taste test. I immediately fell for the flavor: It tasted less like a sauce and more like a salad dressing. In particular, it reminded me of a family favorite – the Mayfair-Lenox from St. Louis, which brings together the talents of anchovies, pepper, mustard, egg, garlic, and onion. Those aren't the ingredients of the creamy jalapeño sauce, but it hit similarly with fantastic flavor palate notes. Before taking a bite, I already knew this Whopper was going to be a winner.
My first bite confirmed my positive feelings about this Whopper, and my love grew with each subsequent munch. The jalapeño slices did their usual juicy business, while the crispy pieces added a fun crunch that's all polished off with the arrestingly zesty sauce. This sauce is the main draw here: Its spice is nice, and not too heavy-handed. It starts as more of a tap than a kick, but the more you indulge in the sandwich, the more the heat intensifies.
Burger King's Loaded Jalapeño Whopper -- upload or offload?
I only needed one bite of the Loaded Jalapeño Whopper to rate this burger a 10 out of 10. However, I was happy to carry on beyond a single bite, and lovingly polished it off in a handful more. What makes this one so wonderful is that it's true to its "Loaded" name, as this Whopper offers up a diverse delivery of jalapeños — in triplicate. I also tried this as a Whopper Jr., and while it packed the same great taste in a smaller circumference, you're better off going big with its Sr. iteration.
I haven't had the pleasure of trying every "Whopper by You," but this must easily be one of the best of the bunch. It certainly makes up for last month's blah-fest in the form of the Peppercorn BLT, with its wimpy sauce. This might even have been a more worthy and inspired Whopper to lead the Mandalorian meal. Alas, it's here, and you need one in your hands to shove in your mouth immediately.
Even though this is a limited-time-only Whopper, the sauce and crusty jalapeño pieces are worthy of sticking around as everyday Whopper add-ons. In fact, Burger King has a good thing going with all the crispy things coming out of its kitchen (or from a supplier) — not just these crispy jalapeños, but also the previously introduced onions and pickles. Why stop there? Can we get a BLT with crispy fried green tomatoes? How about burger muffalata with crispy olive tapenade? These are my Whoppers for you.
How to buy and try Burger King's Loaded Jalapeño Whopper
Starting June 2, the Loaded Jalapeño Whopper will hit menus of participating nationwide locations of Burger King. It will be available to purchase when breakfast ends and lunch begins, for an unspecified limited time only, while supplies last. It's available as three kinds of Whoppers: a standard-size burger, a smaller Whopper Jr., and the plant-based Impossible Whopper. Each of these Whoppers comes with the option to add an additional patty. Prices will vary by location, but the prices listed at a Cedar Lake, Indiana Burger King are $7.29 for a Loaded Jalapeño Whopper, $8.29 for the Impossible version, and $3.99 for the little Jr. Whopper guy. In Manhattan, where I purchased my meal, these are $9.24, $9.99, and $6.24, respectively.
The Loaded Jalapeño Whopper can be ordered at the counter, a kiosk, or at the drive-thru, where available. Advance ordering for pick-up, dine-in, and delivery can be placed through Burger King's app or website. The Whoppers are completely customizable to add or remove ingredients, although additional fees may apply for add-ons. It can also be turned into a meal combo, which comes with a side item and drink, including the brand new Orange Dreamsicle Freezee King.
Burger King's Loaded Jalapeño Whopper nutritional information
The Loaded Jalapeño Whopper starts with a 100% beef patty seasoned with salt and pepper, then is topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, both crispy jalapeños and onions, then a creamy jalapeño sauce, all sandwiched between a sesame-seed bun made of unbleached, enriched flour. The creamy jalapeño sauce brings together the talents of ingredients such as water, green jalapeño pepper, sour cream green chile pepper, egg yolks, salt, buttermilk, sugar, distilled vinegar, lime juice concentrate, unspecified spices, garlic, onion, dehydrated green jalapeño pepper, mustard flour, unspecified natural flavors, rosemary extract, and extractives of carrot and spirulina for color. It contains the common allergens eggs, milk, sesame, soy, and wheat.
The Loaded Jalapeño Whopper is loaded with 820 calories, 65 grams of carbohydrates, 115 milligrams of cholesterol, 49 grams of fat, 5 grams of fiber, 38 grams of protein, 16 grams of saturated fat, 1,680 milligrams of sodium, 13 grams of sugar, and 1 gram of trans fat. The Loaded Jalapeño Whopper Jr. nets an eater 410 calories, 35 grams of carbohydrates, 50 milligrams of cholesterol, 24 grams of fat, 3 grams of fiber, 18 grams of protein, 7 grams of saturated fat, 820 milligrams of sodium, and 6 grams of sugar.