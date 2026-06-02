Review: Burger King's Orange Dreamsicle And Firecracker Cookie Pie Are A Mixed Bag Of Fizzle And Pop

Burger King is offering up quite a lot at the moment, with the introduction of a Loaded Jalapeño Whopper, designed by you, a colorful Crayola Kit Jr. Meal, and the return of Crown Chicken Nuggets for the first time since 2011, as well as encores of the Bacon Swiss BBQ Whopper and Cheddar Ranch Tots. With so much to gobble up, is there even room for dessert, and if so, are the two new ones worthy of saving such space?

Unless consuming all things dreamsicle-flavored is your purpose for being, then you can probably skip out on trying the Orange Dreamsicle Freezee King. It's just too much of a sugary drink that doesn't seem primed to make it worthy of anyone's sweet tooth. I haven't tried McDonald's similar Orange Dream drink, but my colleague sung its praises, so that may be a better option to reach for. If you're looking for a caloric, sippable indulgence within the realm of BK, you'd be better off just reaching for the Coke Freezee King, or even the succulent Signature Watermelon Lemonade.

As for the other treat, the choice here is as easy as ... pie. The Firecracker Cookie Pie is the winsome winner of these two newbies. While it brings to the table its own brand of sweetness, it's the kind you're going to have no issue scooping up. It's not the most gigantic of pie slices, so don't even think of sharing it with someone. Maybe Burger King should consider selling full pies of them. I'd also like to single out the impressive greatness of Burger King's pie crusts. They should figure out a way to make something savory out of them, like a Whopper pot pie. That would be totally yum-crustable!