The Force Is Strong With Burger King's Star Wars Mandalorian And Grogu Menu
A long time ago, in a galaxy not so far, far away, "Star Wars" was an unproven commodity hitting theaters on May 25, 1977. After the film became a galactic smash, brands looked to cash-in with tie-ins, and in the following summer, Burger King even paid for the privilege to promote the film in the form of four collectible glasses. The partnership proved fruitful for both parties that it carried on for the sequels and the prequels. In 2026, the realm of "Star Wars" is more vast than ever, and two of its most beloved modern characters, The Mandalorian and Grogu, are making the leap from the small screen to the big one in a titular film being released on May 22. May the 4th is "Star Wars" Day, and this year's version will include something to munch on with the launch of a Mandalorian and Grogu-themed menu landing at Burger King.
How does a Whopper with Bounty BBQ Sauce sound to you? What about a milkshake made of Grogu's favorite nibble — blue cookies? Might you be interested in Parm and garlic infused Chicken Fries, or cheesy ranch tater tots? Let's not skip tradition here, as of course BK is offering up collectible cups, unique packaging, and yes, a paper Mandalorian crown to wear upon your brow.
This all sounds well and good, but are these new items deliciously rebellious, or perhaps something unappetizing, hailing from an evil empire? The Takeout took out each of these BK x Mandalorian and Grogu things for a taste and eye test to see where the truth lies. Now all can be revealed in this interstellar chew and review.
Methodology
Before its launch nationally, Burger King invited members of the media to preview and taste test the new Mandalorian and Grogu-themed menu at its headquarters in Miami, Florida. The items previewed included BBQ Bounty Whopper, Grogu's Blue Cookie Shake, Grogu's Garlic Chicken Fries, Imperial Cheddar Ranch Tots, and Four Collectible Cups. The items were prepared, introduced, served, eaten and sipped on site.
This chew and review is a summation of my own personal tastes and opinions. I also took into consideration my previous experiences with Burger King, the world of "Star Wars," and my experience with these new offerings that bring the two together. The ultimate criteria considered for this review were flavor, presentation, smell, familiarity, originality, uniqueness, value, and ultimately whether these new items are worth the hype.
Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Taste test: BBQ Bounty Whopper
Half a Mandalorian's helmet makes up the cute box that houses this new Whopper. Half-wrapped in "Star Wars" patterned paper, the BBQ Bounty Whopper from the outset looked like a regular Whopper. I popped the shiny sesame-seeded bun off for a closer inspection, and the new additions started to stand out under the hood. There's the Bounty BBQ sauce, which looked like a tanned version of Thousand Island Dressing. The other eye-catching aspect was the dried pickle chips, which especially look like ridged potato chips tinted Grogu-green.
I took a quick finger swipe of the BBQ sauce, which is blended with an aioli to create a condiment that was both lightly tangy and a tad vinegary. What this BBQ sauce didn't have much of was an atypical smoky or mesquite bite to it, but that was fine by me, as such a flavor can sometimes be too dominant. While the other elements, including the chopped lettuce and decently sized tomato slices, lay next to the pickle chips, those chips did a good job of retaining their crispness over time.
Taken in full, this Whopper was a fun mixture of textures, where the soft bun, juicy burger, and crusty pickle chips deliver deliciousness with each bite. The highlight being the pickle chips. There was a slice of Swiss cheese in there somewhere, but it didn't really register. Was it a groundbreaking Whopper? No, but it was a tasty one.
Taste test: Grogu's Blue Cookie Shake
Grogu is super adorable, and in his own Blue Cookie Milkshake, he's adorning the cup, eyes closed, concentrating on delivering you a dessert worthy of him. Blue milk is the signature drink of the "Star Wars" universe, and this milkshake with vanilla soft serve blended with blue sugar cookie syrup, certainly emits those galactic vibes. The top is a little bit more colorful, where crumbled sugar cookies looked like a pile of jazzy Dippin' Dots pebbles. I took a whiff, and the first thing that came to mind were the fruity soda flavors of Bottle Cap candies.
Not sure how long my milkshake had been sitting around for, but as I swished my straw, I was a little surprised at how fluid it was. Nonetheless, it was thick enough to not just be a cup of dolled-up blue milk. One sip in and I was instantly reminded of McDonald's nostalgic tasting Mt. McDonaldland shake from 2025, a super-sweet, yet indulgent treat. The cookies here added a nice bit of texture, as the pickle chips did with the burger, and paired well with the creamy vanilla soft serve. Overall, the shake was a lot to take on, and may be hard for some to polish off in full. Adults should sip this one responsibly, while the kids will have a field day with this one. Decadent desserts like this are worthy of giving into, every once in a twin suns.
Taste test: Grogu's Garlic Chicken Fries and Garlic Sauce
Out of all the packaged items in this themed menu, the Grogu's Garlic Chicken Fries resided in the most memorable of them all. Not only did it have Grogu's pointy ears pop out on the side of the box, but it also had a built-in, handy dip cup holder on its top flap. Opening the box, the flashiness wore off, as the familiar sight of BK's muted brown, thin Chicken Fries occupied the space. The skin was flaky and crispy, and were decked out with green seasonings, perhaps another nod to Grogu's skin color. The fries didn't smell remotely garlicky, and simply emitted the essence of poultry.
A nibble of a Grogu's Garlic Chicken Fry didn't really pack a seasoned punch as its exterior seemed to display. It mainly just tasted like a standard, yet juicy white piece of breaded chicken. Wisely, this side item came with its own sidekick — a dip cup containing the simply named "Garlic Sauce." Pulling back the lid, I expected a milky looking ranch, but instead saw something more common from a pizza shop — a buttery garlic dip. This bright yellow sauce was very velvety, and coated the Chicken Fries quite well. While "garlic" was a lead ingredient, it wasn't overpoweringly packed with it. What it did have was a nice nod of garlic, with a luscious creaminess that partially begged to have anything and everything dipped into it.
Taste test: Imperial Cheddar Ranch Tots
In a neat little orange box, decked out with the imposing image of an Imperial Scout Trooper helmet, I was fully expecting a Slinky to spring out of it when I opened it up. Instead, big things came in this small package, as an array of Cheddar Ranch Tots were just hanging out, waiting to be picked upon. These tots looked more like fried cheese balls than the tots served in high school cafeterias. They also had a smell that leaned in the direction of hush puppies.
These tots are two-bite affairs, and be sure to take a moment between them to peer inside. The cheese appeared to be nacho-jalapeño, and the rest was filled with mushy potato. The skin had a nice crispness that gave way to the softer elements it coated within. It all added up to be a delectable side item I couldn't stop eating up. Things got even better when I borrowed the Chicken Fries' Garlic Sauce to take this savory treat to a whole new level of yumminess.
Eye test: Mandalorian and Grogu Collectible Cups
One of the most beautiful collectibles a fast food chain has ever produced were those original "Star Wars" drinking glasses Burger King dropped during the dawn of the original trilogy. I myself owned and cherished them, and even bought additional ones on eBay as soon as eBay existed. Alas, the glasses weren't built to last, and well, they all have since broken. Insert crying emoji here.
It makes perfect sense that the new collectible cups in this Mandalorian and Grogu collection are plastic, and very large — at 32 ounces, to help satisfy the heartier thirsts in this day and age. Yes, I would have preferred the cups to be glass, but these gigantic ones are worthy of a place either on a display case, or even stowed away behind cabinet doors.
There are four cups in all, each with a character front and center, and then dressed up with additional graphics on the side that are repeated from cup to cup. The most appealing one is the Grogu green one, but it's the one cup that's hard to read the reflective text and see the graphics on. Those elements pop a lot better on the blue, burgundy, and gray cups. Also, out of all the packaging in this collection, these cups seemed to be the ones that captured the spirit and aesthetic of the film original series, which I appreciated. Drink up folks, and collect all four for sure.
Burger King Mandalorian and Grogu Menu: the force is strong or send it to a galaxy far, far away?
How do you capture the spirit and essence of "Star Wars"' Mandalorian and Grogu in food form? It's not an easy feat for sure, unless you want to make weird food that probably no one will want to eat. In this themed menu, the Grogu's Blue Cookie Shake is the one item that seems to do that, transporting diners to a galaxy far, far away. All the rest are essentially new flavorful takes on existing Burger King favorites, but happen to be chilling out in really well designed, and super fun packaging.
It's certainly worth forking over $19.99 for the Bounty Bundle, which includes all four items. It's beyond filling, and therefore a great value. It's also a way to get the Garlic Sauce to have handy to drizzle on all the other items besides the Chicken Fries. It's awesome on the Whopper, dressing those amazing pickle chips, and with the tots too. I didn't try it mixed into the shake, but some things are just not meant for this galaxy.
Overall, this movie tie-in menu here accomplishes its goal. The food and its packaging are enough to satisfy both hungry customers and ravenous "Star Wars" enthusiasts. Following the delightful SpongeBob meal with this successful Mandalorian and Grogu one, Burger King is on a roll with collaborations. I look forward to what it dreams up next. How about teaming up with "Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse"'s summer 2027 release, and drop a cheesy-webbed Whopper with a side of spider shaped chocolate dessert nuggets? Count me in.
How to buy and try the Burger King Mandalorian and Grogu menu
All of the Mandalorian and Grogu menu items will be available at participating, nationwide locations or Burger King starting May the 4th. They join The Mandalorian and Grogu King Jr. Meal, which naturally comes with a movie-related toy, and has been available since April 28.
The new items will remain on menus for a limited time only, while supplies last. The items can be ordered á la carte, or in some cases a meal — with the Bounty Bundle, which includes the core four items in this menu, as well as BBQ Bounty Whopper Combo, and the 12-piece Grogu's Garlic Chicken Fry Combo. The BBQ Bounty Whopper retails for $8.49, and the Grogu's Blue Cookie Shake for $4.69. The Imperial Cheddar Ranch Tots come in two sizes — a four or eight-piece, and retail for $1.99 and $2.99. Grogu's Garlic Chicken Fries come in either orders of four, eight or 12 pieces, and sell respectively for $2.59, $4.59, and $5.59. The Bounty Bundle goes for a cool $19.99. Prices may vary by location.
While some Burger King items are available to order all day, most are only available when breakfast ends. Ordering can take place in-store, at the front register, a kiosk, or drive-thru where available. Advance ordering for dine-in, takeout, and delivery are available through Burger King's website and app. Additional fees may apply for delivery, and for orders placed through third-party sites and apps.
Burger King Mandalorian and Grogu menu nutritional information
The BBQ Bounty Whopper nets an eater 920 calories, 55 grams of total fat, 19 grams of saturated fat, 1 gram of trans fat, 125 milligrams of cholesterol, 1,680 milligrams of sodium, 71 grams of carbohydrates, 16 grams of sugars, 4 grams of fiber, and 44 grams of protein. It contains the common allergens milk, eggs, soy, wheat, and sesame.
A four-piece order of Imperial Cheddar Ranch Tots contains 140 calories, 6 grams of total fat, 2 grams of saturated fat, 5 milligrams of cholesterol, 510 milligrams of sodium, 17 grams of carbohydrates, 1 gram of sugars, 2 grams of fiber, and 3 grams of protein. Its common allergens include milk, soy, wheat, and are cooked with the same equipment as eggs and fish.
A four-piece order of Grogu's Garlic Chicken Fries contains 130 calories, 7 grams of total fat, 1 gram of saturated fat, 20 milligrams of cholesterol, 340 milligrams of sodium, 10 grams of carbohydrates, 0.5 grams of fiber, and 7 grams of protein. It contains the common allergens milk, wheat, and the fries are cooked in the same equipment as eggs, fish, and soy.
A single serving of the Garlic Sauce Dip Cup has 110 calories, 12 grams of total fat, 2 grams of saturated fat, 270 milligrams of sodium, 1 gram of carbohydrates, and contains the allergen milk.
A 16 ounce cup of Grogu's Blue Cookie Shake is filled with 620 calories, 16 grams of total fat, 11 grams of saturated fat, 60 milligrams of cholesterol, 480 milligrams of sodium, 105 grams of carbohydrates, 84 grams of sugars, and 12 grams of protein. It contains the allergens milk, soy, and wheat.