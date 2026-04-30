The Force Is Strong With Burger King's Star Wars Mandalorian And Grogu Menu

A long time ago, in a galaxy not so far, far away, "Star Wars" was an unproven commodity hitting theaters on May 25, 1977. After the film became a galactic smash, brands looked to cash-in with tie-ins, and in the following summer, Burger King even paid for the privilege to promote the film in the form of four collectible glasses. The partnership proved fruitful for both parties that it carried on for the sequels and the prequels. In 2026, the realm of "Star Wars" is more vast than ever, and two of its most beloved modern characters, The Mandalorian and Grogu, are making the leap from the small screen to the big one in a titular film being released on May 22. May the 4th is "Star Wars" Day, and this year's version will include something to munch on with the launch of a Mandalorian and Grogu-themed menu landing at Burger King.

How does a Whopper with Bounty BBQ Sauce sound to you? What about a milkshake made of Grogu's favorite nibble — blue cookies? Might you be interested in Parm and garlic infused Chicken Fries, or cheesy ranch tater tots? Let's not skip tradition here, as of course BK is offering up collectible cups, unique packaging, and yes, a paper Mandalorian crown to wear upon your brow.

This all sounds well and good, but are these new items deliciously rebellious, or perhaps something unappetizing, hailing from an evil empire? The Takeout took out each of these BK x Mandalorian and Grogu things for a taste and eye test to see where the truth lies. Now all can be revealed in this interstellar chew and review.