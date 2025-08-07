McDonald's Mt. McDonaldland Shake Review: A Tasty Treat That Hits The Right Nostalgia Notes

For a certain generation, McDonald's wasn't just a go-to fast food chain in their childhood — it was also a magical place where characters like Ronald McDonald, Grimace, Byrdie, The Hamburglar, and Mayor McCheese roamed free, spreading food, frivolity, and fun. The place those colorful mascots called home since the 1970s was McDonaldland, but as the 21st century raged on, the McChain seems to have mothballed the map to this wondrous "land." As McDonald's has continually sought new avenues to lure in new customers (and keep old ones returning to the Golden Arches), it has lately leaned a lot on its past to create new food memories with such ideas as Adult Happy Meals, snack wraps, nostalgic collectors cups, and inventive shakes honoring the giggly Grimace and his birthday. As the summer winds down in 2025, McDonald's is still bringing beloved McDonaldland characters back to the forefront. This time, they're here to promote a new meal, which not only comes with a collectible souvenir, but also introduces a colorfully concocted shake that goes by the name Mt. McDonaldland.

The fine folks at McDonald's invited The Takeout to return to McDonaldland (which resided in Times Square for a day), shake hands with the costumed characters, and give this new shake a whirl. So, is Mt. McDonaldland the ultimate summit of all the McDonald's shakes, or is this shake not worth giving a fair shake to? After endless slurps and spoonfuls, we're ready to spill the tea in this sip & say. Buckle up, McReaders — hopefully it's going to be a smooth ride.

