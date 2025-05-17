10 Foods From Star Wars We Wish Were Actually Real

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If watching a Star Wars film makes you crave more than just popcorn and candy, maybe it's because of these fantasy foods that we low-key wish were real. In a kitchen far, far away, someone is wondering how to actually make a roasted porg with the meat they just got from the grocery store, or craving a glass of that famous blue-colored milk that just looks so refreshing. If just dreaming about what's really in that pastel-hued drink, why not quench your thirst by trying to make it yourself at home? Star Wars films and TV shows are filled with magic, from awe-inspiring creatures to previously unimaginable far-off worlds featuring every type of climate.

While these things are impressive, Star Wars' culinary concoctions are also worth noting. Some of these fictional foods are just too weird to fathom eating — Klatooine paddy frogs, anyone? Okay, so you may not want to try Jabba the Hutt's snack of choice, but there are a few other nibbles and bites from the fantastical world of Star Wars that you may want to try. In case you're feeling adventurous, we've compiled a list of foods from the Star Wars universe, including the movies and TV shows that we wish were actually real, with recipes for those who want to recreate them. We promise you won't need magical powers to whip up these tasty out-of-this-world treats.