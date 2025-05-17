10 Foods From Star Wars We Wish Were Actually Real
If watching a Star Wars film makes you crave more than just popcorn and candy, maybe it's because of these fantasy foods that we low-key wish were real. In a kitchen far, far away, someone is wondering how to actually make a roasted porg with the meat they just got from the grocery store, or craving a glass of that famous blue-colored milk that just looks so refreshing. If just dreaming about what's really in that pastel-hued drink, why not quench your thirst by trying to make it yourself at home? Star Wars films and TV shows are filled with magic, from awe-inspiring creatures to previously unimaginable far-off worlds featuring every type of climate.
While these things are impressive, Star Wars' culinary concoctions are also worth noting. Some of these fictional foods are just too weird to fathom eating — Klatooine paddy frogs, anyone? Okay, so you may not want to try Jabba the Hutt's snack of choice, but there are a few other nibbles and bites from the fantastical world of Star Wars that you may want to try. In case you're feeling adventurous, we've compiled a list of foods from the Star Wars universe, including the movies and TV shows that we wish were actually real, with recipes for those who want to recreate them. We promise you won't need magical powers to whip up these tasty out-of-this-world treats.
1. Bantha Milk
Scene-stealing blue milk first appeared on screens very early on in the Star Wars saga, when Luke Skywalker's Aunt Beru serves him some in "Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope." Luke sips and savors some of the beverage during a pivotal moment as he discusses leaving his home for far-flung, distant galaxies. Over the years, blue milk has become a part of Star Wars nostalgia, appearing in subsequent movies and places, such as on the Outer Rim planets of Batuu, Lah'mu, Tatooine, and Lothal. In the films, the blue-hued milk is produced by female banthas on the planet of Tatooine, and is used to make butter and other dietary staples. The good news is that you don't have to have access to one of these huge, hairy mammal-like creatures to try some blue-colored milk at home.
Maybe it's the color, which resembles pool water on a hot summer day, that makes blue milk look so refreshing. If your favorite way to cool off when the temperature soars is with an ice cream shake, whip up a cold, creamy blue one. If you have access to Blue Moon ice cream, a popular yet mysterious flavor based in the Midwest, you can use it to make this delicious treat. If you don't you can easily recreate the flavor — and famous blue color — with a few basic ingredients. While the ice cream's exact fruity flavor is hard to pinpoint, you can come close by blending vanilla ice cream with natural lemon, orange, and cherry flavors, along with a few drops of blue food coloring. Blend the mixture up with your desired amount of milk and pretend you're on Tatooine for a few delicious moments.
2. Luke Skywalker's Snack Box
There's something about Luke Skywalker's snack pack, which he pulls out of his box of supplies when he first lands on swamp-covered Dagobah in "Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back," that makes us want to reach for our own goodies while watching the film. While they don't fully reveal the contents of this interesting-looking box during the movie, it's been said that it's filled with items such as mixed nuts, orange and white Tic Tac candies, sesame sticks, and crackers. There also appear to be some cubes of white cheese, which would make sense given the crackers. Viewers aren't the only ones intrigued by the crunchy snack box, as Yoda tries munching on one of the contents himself. While we don't get the best view of the box in the movie, there's enough to be able to recreate this convenient snack pack ourselves.
Start by buying and thoroughly cleaning some type of storage box with individual compartments, such as a fishing tackle container or a jewelry organizer designed for travel. If possible, look for a box featuring compartments in varying sizes so that it fits different types of snacks. You can fill the Star Wars-inspired snack box with any treats you desire, but if you want to stay as authentic as possible, go with mini breadsticks, crackers, Tic Tacs, and cheese cubes. Throw in a handful of mixed nuts, such as cashews and almonds, maybe some yogurt-covered raisins to satisfy your sweet tooth, and you'll have a well-rounded snack box to enjoy on any planet.
3. Rootleaf Stew
Deep in the heart of marshy, swampy Dagobah, Yoda serves Luke Skywalker some of his signature rootleaf stew, soon before the Jedi Master reveals his true identity to him in "Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back." According to the Star Wars Encyclopedia, rootleaf is type of green plant native to Dagobah, which Yoda used to make a "nourishing stew." As the Jedi Master boils some of the vegetarian stew in a cauldron over an open flame in his hut, Luke tries a spoonful, making a look of dissatisfaction. However, he spent most of his early life on the desert planet of Tatooine, and may not be accustomed to the food and flavors that are popular in a humid, swamp setting. In this scene and many others throughout the Star Wars saga, cuisine is used to highlight the cultural differences between the various planets. Just as it does here on planet Earth, food plays an integral role in distinguishing one location from another in the film and TV franchise.
If you want to try and recreate this swampy stew in your own kitchen, use Cajun cuisine, which was brought to the bayous of Louisiana by French immigrants, as your inspiration. Cajun cuisine draws its unique and robust flavors from local ingredients, including crawfish and various produce, herbs, and spices. Many of its signature dishes, including jambalaya, can be made in one pot similar to Yoda's rootleaf stew. To make a Cajun country stew, start by making a classic roux, and then adding ingredients such as beef, potatoes, carrots, and seasoning to taste. If you don't have a lot of time, make a better gumbo faster with the miracle of microwaved roux.
4. Jawa Juice
Although Jawa juice sounds a bit sketchy, it doesn't actually come from the furry sentient species who are native to Tatooine at all. Rather than consisting of liquified Jawas, the juice, also known as ardees, is produced from bantha hides mashed with fermented greens. Jawa juice appears in "Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones" when Obi-Wan Kenobi visits Dex Jettster in the diner he owns on Coruscant. As the two old friends sit across from each other at a table in Dex's Diner, a robo-waitress droid named FLO brings them silver cups filled with the juice. Although viewers don't get a good look at the Jawa juice inside the cups, it is said to have a sharp, bitter taste.
To quench your thirst with a Jawa juice-inspired concoction at home, consider making a cocktail that pays homage to the famous Star Wars drink. Start by choosing your alcohol of choice since the original drink is made with fermented greens, after all. Some options include vodka and gin, depending on your preference. Blend your booze of choice with cold, black coffee, which brings the required bitterness to the party. Pour the mixture over ice, and add a splash of cola for a subtle herbal flavor to finish. Garnish with melon balls as a refreshingly fruity touch. They also add aesthetic value as they resemble planets to coordinate with the Star Wars theme.
5. Nuna Legs
If you're craving fried chicken after watching "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," you can blame the deep-fried Nuna legs, which first appeared in "The Deserter" episode, and then in "Voyage of Temptation," "Evil Plans," and "A Distant Echo." In "Voyage of Temptation," you can see Duchess Satine and other dignitaries have an important discussion over a plate of these golden brown legs, which appear crunchy and delicious.
The drumsticks are from Nunas, also known as swamp turkeys, on the planet Naboo, and are consumed by humans, Latero, and Twi'leks alike. Star Wars legend also has it that around 9 ABY, Hunters of the Outer Rim competitors Aran Tal and Imara Vex had a fight over the deep-fried bird legs in the Grand Arena's chow room. If they were good enough for the warriors to brawl over, why not try making a version of them yourself?
Since you don't have access to Nunas, chicken legs will have to do. For the crispiest deep-fried drumsticks, coat the chicken legs in seasoned flour, and then dip them into a milk and egg mixture. Give the drumsticks a final coating of flour before deep-frying in 350-degree Fahrenheit oil for 12 to 15 minutes. If you want the batter to be extra crunchy, give the legs a final egg and milk bath prior to frying. Here's the one fried chicken prep step that should be done twice.
6. Portion Bread
In "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," a special type of "magical" bread stole the scene whenever it appeared. On the remote desert planet of Jakku, the film's heroine, Rey, makes her "portion bread" with just a powdery substance and water. Although Rey's life on the desolate planet is bleak as she's forced to scavenge with junk traders, she makes the most of the ingredients she's given by transforming them into a fluffy, green-colored bread. Although some viewers assumed the instantly rising bread was a CGI effect, but it was actually a natural occurrence created live on the film set.
By now, you may wondering how you can make some of this glorious green bread yourself. The good news is that by combining a few simple ingredients — many of which you probably have on hand — the famous insta-bread will be on your dinner table in a matter of minutes. The most exotic addition is matcha powder, which gives the fast-rising bread its well-known green hue. To make the sweet treat, mix cake flour, matcha powder, sugar, and baking powder, and stir in milk, vanilla extract, and a bit of coconut oil. Pour the mixture into a greased ramekin and microwave for less than a minute.
7. Colo Claw Fish Roe
In "Solo: A Star Wars Story," movie fans are introduced to what's likely to be considered a delicacy on any planet — raw fish eggs. The only difference is that the roe that Dryden Vos, a ruthless gangster, offers Han Solo and Q'ira in the movie is from the fictitious colo claw fish. This monstrous fish is found deep in the Cordaxian Sea, and features a bioluminescent tail, a crocodile-like head with sharp teeth, and venomous fangs. Colo claw fish were introduced in "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace," when Obi-Wan Kenobi, Jar Jar Binks, and Qui-Gon Jinn encountered one while stuck in a cave.
The closest thing that we have to Colo Claw fish eggs here on planet Earth is caviar, which you can enjoy in a variety of ways. Caviar is known as a luxury food item and is cured, unfertilized eggs from sturgeon fish. They can be either bright orange or black, and are typically available in small tins. For a decadent breakfast or brunch, make French toast using your favorite recipe, and top the warm, eggy slices with maple syrup, whipped cream, and a spoonful of caviar. If you prefer savory food, try topping toast with whipped ricotta cheese and a few dollops of caviar.
8. Ahch-To Fish
In "Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi," Jedi Master Luke Skywalker is residing on Ahch-To, a planet that is almost completely covered in water. Since he's living on a small, rocky island far from civilization, Luke's diet consists primarily of fish and other types of seafood. In one exciting scene, Luke is seen pole-vaulting from one cliffside to the next, stabbing a ginormous creature, known as an Ahch-To fish, with a large spear. He then throws the dead fish over his shoulders and hauls it back to his hut to enjoy for lunch, dinner, or possibly both meals. The spetan channelfish isn't very attractive with four tendril-like appendages protruding from its mouth, and we're not sure how or if Luke even cooked the dead creature before consuming it.
If you want to recreate this special seafood meal at home, grill your favorite type of fish, such as mahi mahi or salmon, and enjoy it with side dishes, or in a salad or tacos. As one easy and delicious idea, place fresh, raw salmon on a piece of heavy duty foil and top the fish with butter, lemon and chopped dill or parsley. Close the foil tightly to create a packet, and place it directly on the hot grill. During the winter when you can't fire up the grill, bake the fish in your oven. If you want to eliminate the foil, here's the key to grilling salmon with the skin still on.
9. Thala-Siren Milk
Also seen in "The Last Jedi," green milk is similar to the blue milk in earlier films, but it's sourced from Thala-Sirens, large pinnipeds living on planet Ahch-To. Star Wars fans will never forget watching Luke Skywalker expressing the green milk into a bottle and drinking it straight from the beastly source. Since the creatures were known to be docile, humans were able to approach them as a food source while exiled on the remote, watery planet. Thala-Siren milk was also sold at the Milk Stand in Black Spire Outpost on the planet of Batuu in the Outer Rim Territories.
While the fictional green milk is said to be salty and nutritious, you can make a sweeter, tastier version of the drink in smoothie form. Start with either coconut, almond, or oat milk, and blend it bananas and green veggies such as kale or spinach. For a thick, creamy and cold smoothie, use frozen vegetables rather than fresh. If you want to add even more flavor and nutritional value, you can also throw mango, pineapple, or any type of berry into the mix, but the smoothie won't have a vibrant green color. As an alternative recreation of the Star Wars drink, make a tasty matcha latte by blending matcha powder, hot water, milk, and a sweetener of your choice, such as cane sugar or agave syrup. As a handy guide, here's how many grams of matcha you need per latte.
10. Roasted Porg
In "The Last Jedi," Luke and Chewbacca roast a Porg over a fire much to the horror of moviegoers – and the other porgs who witnessed them do it. Famished from his galaxy-crossing mission to find Luke Skywalker on the far-flung planet of Ahch-To, Chewbacca plucks one of these adorable alien creatures from a crowd, and roasts it over an open fire. Although it's a heartbreaking scene as the living porgs stare at him while trying to hold back tears, the small, roasted bird-like creature did look appealing with its crispy, golden brown exterior. The roasted porg resembled a rotisserie chicken, which you can prepare at home with an audience of birds watching you.
Start by preheating a grill with a rotisserie attachment, and rubbing a whole chicken with a seasoning blend, such as paprika, salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Slide the prepared bird onto the rotisserie spit and grill it for 1 hour and 15 minutes, or until its interior temperature reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Baste the chicken with seasoned, melted butter every 15 minutes for moist, flavorful skin. After removing the bird from the spit, tent it with aluminum foil for 10 minutes before carving for the juiciest meat. If you want to get creative with your bird, here's the pie filling you should be coating roast chicken with.