When Does Burger King Stop Serving Breakfast?
For some people, the time of day has nothing to do with the meals they eat. Dessert for breakfast, breakfast for dinner –- in fact, breakfast all day sounds about right. If you're craving a Burger King Croissan'wich at noon, we don't blame you, but unfortunately, you won't find one. Most Burger King locations stop serving breakfast at just 10:30 a.m., so if you want a Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Croissan'wich, it's best to hit the drive-thru on your way to the office.
Burger King's breakfast menu begins at the crack of dawn, a ripe 6 a.m., and runs for the standard four and a half hours like many other fast food chains, including Chick-fil-A, Hardee's, and Wendy's. The lunch menu takes over at 10:30 a.m. and runs through the end of the day. But just as you couldn't order a Croissan'wich at 2 p.m., you also can't order a breakfast cheeseburger at 8 a.m. Burger King's coffees are one of the only breakfast items that don't disappear with the lunch menu takeover. Weekends don't alter these menu hours, either, which means you'll need to rally for that hangover breakfast sandwich on Sunday morning.
A closer look at Burger King's breakfast menu
The rivalry between Burger King and McDonald's runs deep, and the battle between the two chains's breakfast menus is no exception. Although McDonald's technically introduced a breakfast menu first, Burger King was only a few years behind. In 1979 Burger King rolled out its original breakfast menu, but there were issues with the flame broilers which caused a halt in production. In 1983, Burger King worked out the kinks in the system and revealed a breakfast menu fit to compete with McDonald's.
Burger King's breakfast menu includes an expansive selection of fan favorites and seasonal surprises. On the day-to-day, customers can enjoy half a dozen Croissan'wich options with meats and cheeses or various biscuit-based breakfast sandwiches. Sweet-toothed breakfast lovers can select from a sausage and pancake platter, lone pancakes, or French toast sticks with syrup. Burger King's breakfast sandwiches may not come with fresh eggs, but at least the burrito meals offer a flavor-packed option to start the day. At one point Burger King offered the French Toast Breakfast Sandwich, but the menu item was ultimately discontinued, much to the disappointment of BK's breakfast fans.