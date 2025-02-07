When Does Burger King Stop Serving Breakfast?

For some people, the time of day has nothing to do with the meals they eat. Dessert for breakfast, breakfast for dinner –- in fact, breakfast all day sounds about right. If you're craving a Burger King Croissan'wich at noon, we don't blame you, but unfortunately, you won't find one. Most Burger King locations stop serving breakfast at just 10:30 a.m., so if you want a Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Croissan'wich, it's best to hit the drive-thru on your way to the office.

Burger King's breakfast menu begins at the crack of dawn, a ripe 6 a.m., and runs for the standard four and a half hours like many other fast food chains, including Chick-fil-A, Hardee's, and Wendy's. The lunch menu takes over at 10:30 a.m. and runs through the end of the day. But just as you couldn't order a Croissan'wich at 2 p.m., you also can't order a breakfast cheeseburger at 8 a.m. Burger King's coffees are one of the only breakfast items that don't disappear with the lunch menu takeover. Weekends don't alter these menu hours, either, which means you'll need to rally for that hangover breakfast sandwich on Sunday morning.