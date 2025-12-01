Review: Burger King's SpongeBob Movie Menu Is A Nostalgic Delight
During the 2025 winter season, families (especially those with millennial parents) have quite the nostalgic holiday movie to enjoy as "The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants" is set to hit theaters on December 19. Nothing goes better with a kid's movie than a fast food partnership, and Burger King is delivering several menu items themed for the release.
While Wendy's recently took its own crack at SpongeBob-themed items with the Krabby Patty Kollab, I was curious how Burger King's take would compare. For the movie's release, Burger King is offering SpongeBob's Krabby Whopper, Mr. Krabs' Cheesy Bacon Tots, the Pirate's Frozen Pineapple Float, and Patrick's Star-Berry Shortcake Pie. During a visit to Burger King's headquarters in sunny Miami, Florida, the brand treated me to an early taste of its new SpongeBob menu while testing the 2025 Halloween menu full of ghoulish delights. Let's dive right in and head under the sea for some fabulously themed grub.
Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Availability and pricing
"The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants" begins serving up the laughs on December 19, right in time for holiday movie viewing. However, SpongeBob fans can order Burger King's themed creations from December 2, 2025. While I was given no specific end date for the SpongeBob movie menu, it seems safe to assume that the items will stick around until supplies run out.
Expect a similar pricing structure as other Burger King menu items, with suggested prices of $6.99 for the SpongeBob's Krabby Whopper, $1.99 and $2.99 for the small and large sizes of Mr. Krabs' Cheesy Bacon Tots, $2.59 for a medium Pirate's Pineapple Float, and $2.99 for the Patrick's Star-Berry Shortcake Pie dessert.
For the whole menu, you can get a Bikini Bottom Bundle for $14.99, which includes an eight-piece Mr. Krabs' Cheesy Bacon Tots, SpongeBob's Krabby Whopper, Patrick's Star-Berry Shortcake Pie, and a medium Pirate's Pineapple Float to drink. It also comes in an adorable themed pineapple under the sea box that SpongeBob fans will struggle to refuse. Note that these prices may vary depending on the location.
SpongeBob's Krabby Whopper
If there's one thing you know about SpongeBob, it's likely that the lovable character is yellow and shaped like a square. Burger King brings this square shape to life in its special bun for SpongeBob's Krabby Whopper. This is a pull-apart style bun colored with turmeric to bring out that iconic SpongeBob coloring. The total caloric load of this burger was 780 calories with 49 grams of fat and 35 grams of protein.
Aside from the special bun, this is your basic Whopper with cheese. Just like the iconic Burger King Whopper, which gets its name from the sandwich's size, SpongeBob's Krabby Whopper is large. Though the bun comes in a different color, its flavoring isn't much different. It seems Burger King really loves dressing up its buns to suit the holiday or specialty menu, so I feel this was a missed opportunity for the Whopper to utilize something like a Hawaiian Roll for the bun. After all, those are square too, and with the slight sweetness, I think it would add a nice flavor variant to the menu.
In general, SpongeBob's Krabby Whopper tasted basically the same as a regular Whopper, complete with Burger King's flame-grilled patties. With the pull-apart bun, it had a slightly rustic feel, which gave it more of a homemade vibe than your typical fast food item. Those who love Whoppers but want something dressed up on theme will enjoy this offering.
Mr. Krabs' Cheesy Bacon Tots
For me, one of the absolute highlights of the SpongeBob and Burger King partnership menu was easily Mr. Krabs' Cheesy Bacon Tots. They come in an adorable treasure box, which is perfectly suited to the menu items. Since I had a very early taste of the menu, the packaging wasn't totally ready, so Burger King's crew served these tots in little paper pouches.
Mr. Krabs' Cheesy Bacon Tots are, unsurprisingly, a cheesy bacon flavor. Although the smokiness from the bacon was certainly present, I didn't see any little pieces of bacon in the tots, so the breakfast meat really added more of an essence than anything else. These tater tots reminded me of a Midwestern holiday potato casserole, and for that, I was absolutely obsessed. They were savory and salty in all the best ways, not to mention a delicious alternative to French fries for this specialty menu.
My only complaint on tasting day is that they didn't come in a larger size. I could eat the eight-piece serving of these with no trouble. The smaller portion with four tots has 130 calories, 5 grams of fat, and 4 grams of protein, while the larger eight-piece option contains 260 calories, 11 grams of fat, and 8 grams of protein.
Pirate's Pineapple Float
Perhaps the most innovative offering on the menu was the Pirate's Pineapple Float. A pineapple frozen treat with piña colada foam on top, the combination is perfectly suited for the theme. While the pineapple flavor was bright and very forward, the piña colada was a little more subtle, offering a secondary flavor to the experience. A medium Pirate's Pineapple Float contains 250 calories with 9 grams of fat and 41 grams of sugar.
Overall, I thought this was a delicious addition to the menu, but this one was somewhat overpowered flavor-wise by some of the other dishes on the SpongeBob Krabby Patty Kollab menu. Instead of ordering it with the meal, I love the idea of picking up a Pirate's Pineapple Float as a sweet treat to be enjoyed all on its own. In fact, the whole time I was sipping this sweet drink, I kept imagining that it would be even better with a little rum added to it.
Patrick's Star-Berry Shortcake Pie
What would a SpongeBob-themed menu be without Patrick, SpongeBob's lovable starfish friend? Burger King understands this dynamic duo and has it covered with Patrick's Star-Berry Shortcake Pie. When this dessert was first introduced, the culinary team revealed that the old-school ice cream truck treat that is the Good Humor bar served as its original muse. Honestly, say no more.
Unequivocally, the Patrick's Star-Berry Shortcake Pie was my favorite item on the entire menu. It was perfectly strawberry and shortcake-flavored, with all that classic ice cream bar goodness, but in more convenient packaging. Although the pie is not made in-house, it had a surprising freshness that I found impressive and refreshing. I can imagine going to Burger King and ordering just a slice of this cake for dessert. At 260 calories a slice with 23 grams of sugar, this is a less sugary sweet treat option than the Pirate's Pineapple Float (and, in my opinion, even tastier, too).
Final thoughts on Burger King's Krabby Patty Kollab
I'll admit that I wasn't initially excited about an all-SpongeBob-themed menu. It was never my favorite cartoon growing up — although my little sister loved it, it just didn't click for me in the same way. This menu, however, is much better than "SpongeBob SquarePants" ever was in my eyes.
The collection of the items balances the nostalgia of SpongeBob with the Good Humor-influenced pie and the classic casserole tastes of the tater tots, refreshing your palate with the pineapple and piña colada drink. Having the Whopper be pretty basic makes sense in the grand scheme of things, especially since it's named for the Krabby Patty in the show. In essence, the sandwich may not be exactly like the one SpongeBob slings, but it feels like it fits into the theming better than Wendy's SpongeBob Krabby Patty collaboration. This menu was innovative, delicious, and the packaging design was on point, too.