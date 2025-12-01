Review: Burger King's SpongeBob Movie Menu Is A Nostalgic Delight

During the 2025 winter season, families (especially those with millennial parents) have quite the nostalgic holiday movie to enjoy as "The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants" is set to hit theaters on December 19. Nothing goes better with a kid's movie than a fast food partnership, and Burger King is delivering several menu items themed for the release.

While Wendy's recently took its own crack at SpongeBob-themed items with the Krabby Patty Kollab, I was curious how Burger King's take would compare. For the movie's release, Burger King is offering SpongeBob's Krabby Whopper, Mr. Krabs' Cheesy Bacon Tots, the Pirate's Frozen Pineapple Float, and Patrick's Star-Berry Shortcake Pie. During a visit to Burger King's headquarters in sunny Miami, Florida, the brand treated me to an early taste of its new SpongeBob menu while testing the 2025 Halloween menu full of ghoulish delights. Let's dive right in and head under the sea for some fabulously themed grub.

Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.