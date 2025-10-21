How Burger King's Whopper Got Its Iconic Name

There are plenty of fast food chains that sell hamburgers, but there aren't as many with a bona fide, capital-I Iconic flagship burger. There's McDonald's with its Big Mac, there's Burger King with its Whopper, and then there's ... what? The Baconator at Wendy's? Clearly, branding a burger isn't as easy as slapping some patties on a bun and giving it a whimsical name, so credit is due to Burger King for making the Whopper a genuine celebrity.

Declaring their chain the "Home of the Whopper," creating a game-changing vegan "Impossible Whopper," writing that infernal jingle that follows you like an ancient curse from one college football game to the next ... well, at least we won't forget the name anytime soon. But where did the name "Whopper" come from? According to the guy who invented it, it was supposed to sound big.

Back when the Whopper was first created in 1957, Burger King wasn't competing with McDonald's or Wendy's. In fact, it was competing against another restaurant just down the road in Gainesville, Florida, which was selling a jumbo-sized burger to great success despite being an altogether shabbier establishment than Burger King. Jim McLamore, Burger King's co-founder, wanted to get in on the action, so he created a big hamburger with all the trimmings and called it the "Whopper," as that would get across its sheer size. Soon, the Whopper was being sold for 37 cents(!) all over the state — and then, eventually, all over the world.