It would not be an exaggeration to say that film director David Lynch, who died in January 2025, was one of the most important artists of the 20th century. His films, from the post-industrial expressionist nightmare "Eraserhead" to the eerie Hollywood hallucinations of "Mulholland Drive" and "Inland Empire," have become so influential that to describe something as "Lynchian" is a shopworn critical cliché. Lynch co-created "Twin Peaks" (no relation to the themed restaurant of the same name), the first show to be described as "water-cooler TV." Virtually every major show of the past 30 years has "Twin Peaks" baked into its DNA, and yet its third and final season in 2017 managed to outdo all of them. His work was a heady brew of earnest Americana, gut-wrenching terror, gentle humor, and the kind of surrealism everybody sees in their dreams but almost nobody can capture so vividly. We will never see his likes again.

The Americana we mentioned in the previous paragraph is what separates Lynch's work from the scads of imitators. Although he showed the horror lurking beneath the surface of American society in "Twin Peaks" and films like "Blue Velvet," Lynch had a deep and genuine love for that surface: the picket fences, the golden countryside, and the food and drink. Beyond the cherry pie and "damn good coffee" of "Twin Peaks," David Lynch was a devotee of the classic American fast food chain Bob's Big Boy.