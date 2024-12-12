11 Things You Should Know About Burger King

As its name suggests, Burger King is bonafide fast food royalty. For all its highs and lows — and trust us when we say that Burger King has experienced many, many lows — the chain has been there to dole out convenient servings of flame-grilled meat and carbs for over 70 years, and will likely continue to do so for many more to come.

While its menu may look a little different today than it did back in the 1950s (for one thing, you can't take home a burger for 18 cents anymore), the core offerings at Burger King remain pretty consistent. Even the most infrequent diners know that burgers, fries, and soda are what the King does best. There are, however, some things that even the biggest Burger King fans may not know about the fast food giant. Like all restaurant chains of its size, the story behind Burger King and its products is way more complex — and infinitely more interesting — than you may think. Here are 11 things you should know before ordering your next Whopper.