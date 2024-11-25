The Original Burger King Has Nothing To Do With The Whopper

In a far, far away land called Mattoon, Illinois the kingdom of burgers began. This Burger King ascended its throne in 1952. But alas, it is not the same king we all know today. And even more shocking is this: the original Burger King has never had a Whopper on its menu.

Gene Hoots purchased the Frigid Queen ice cream shop in Mattoon, Illinois from his uncle and soon after added burgers and fries to the shop's menu. With these new offerings came the need for a new name, so in 1954 Hoots crowned his business the Burger King. Just five years later Hoots registered the Burger King Trademark in Illinois. Little did Hoots know how significant this simple business move would be.

Meanwhile, in Miami, another Burger King ascended its own throne in 1954 as well. The Florida-based Burger King grew its footprint and its menu to eventually become home to the ironically massive Whopper. As this fast food chain expanded its kingdom, it eventually tried to stake claim in Illinois, and that is where the plot thickens like a Travis Kelce preferred Double Whopper.