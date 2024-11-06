Travis Kelce's Favorite Fast Food Burger Reigns Above All Others
Whether you've heard his name thanks to an uber-successful career in the NFL or as the supportive partner of pop star Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce has increasingly become a household name. Before the 2022 NFL season, Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce (a fellow NFL star) launched their critically acclaimed podcast, "New Heights." The Kelce brothers regularly team up on this podcast to discuss their football careers, the current state of the NFL, and more recently, their favorite fast food burgers.
"I think Burger King's got the best fast food burgers," Kelce said, to which his brother enthusiastically agreed. After both acknowledged that the Double Whopper with cheese was their preferred menu item, Kelce added that he prefers his burgers with "no mayonnaise, no onions."
@newheightshow
Come for the football talk, stay for @traviskelce and Jason's insanely hot fast food takes 😂🍔 NEW EPISODE DROPS TOMORROW
Following closely in second place, Travis Kelce ranked the Wendy's Baconator as his next favorite and rounded it out with the ever-popular In-N-Out burgers in third place. But beyond taste alone, it turns out that Kelce's love for a solid burger might be tied into his game day needs, where carb and protein loading play a big role.
Why Travis Kelce gets his kicks from Burger King's Double Whopper
As the internet can attest, Kelce needs to consume about 4,000 calories per day to stay in tip-top shape for peak performance on the field. As a 6-foot-5-inch man weighing in at 260 pounds, someone with Kelce's physique would need to maintain an extremely high calorie and protein intake to fuel such an active lifestyle, which includes rigorous training and intense gamedays. It may not be what he's eating on game day, but the Burger King Double Whopper certainly packs a punch in terms of protein and calories.
According to Burger King's official nutrition guide, a Double Whopper with cheese contains roughly 980 calories, 50 grams of carbohydrates, and 52 grams of protein. For someone like Kelce, who needs to reach that 4,000 calories per day mark, the Double Whopper offers a convenient source of energy boosting while complementing his otherwise balanced diet. Plus, there's something to be said for the sheer enjoyment of biting into a juicy, decadent burger — sometimes you just crave the flavor. And for Kelce, Burger King hits the spot every time.
"The Whopper?" Kelce said, a gleam in his eye as he wrapped up the podcast episode. "Don't get me fired up!"