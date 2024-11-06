Travis Kelce's Favorite Fast Food Burger Reigns Above All Others

Whether you've heard his name thanks to an uber-successful career in the NFL or as the supportive partner of pop star Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce has increasingly become a household name. Before the 2022 NFL season, Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce (a fellow NFL star) launched their critically acclaimed podcast, "New Heights." The Kelce brothers regularly team up on this podcast to discuss their football careers, the current state of the NFL, and more recently, their favorite fast food burgers.

"I think Burger King's got the best fast food burgers," Kelce said, to which his brother enthusiastically agreed. After both acknowledged that the Double Whopper with cheese was their preferred menu item, Kelce added that he prefers his burgers with "no mayonnaise, no onions."





@newheightshow Come for the football talk, stay for @traviskelce and Jason's insanely hot fast food takes 😂🍔 NEW EPISODE DROPS TOMORROW ♬ original sound – New Heights





Following closely in second place, Travis Kelce ranked the Wendy's Baconator as his next favorite and rounded it out with the ever-popular In-N-Out burgers in third place. But beyond taste alone, it turns out that Kelce's love for a solid burger might be tied into his game day needs, where carb and protein loading play a big role.