Burger King's Huge 1980s Advertising Mistake

Successful fast food advertising campaigns can quickly become part of the common lexicon, like Wendy's humorous "Where's the beef?" commercials. But a contemporary ad campaign from rival Burger King became the stuff of legend as a poorly planned and executed flop that led to a temporary collapse in profits.

In late 1985, Burger King launched the $40 million "Where's Herb?" campaign, also known as Herb the Nerd, with ads speaking of an uncool man named Herb in hushed tones, as though his friends and family were ashamed of him for never eating a Whopper. The ads did a good job of building intrigue, but, in the first sign of trouble, it was initially unclear about what since the ads often did not mention burgers or Burger King. One man actually named Herb thought the vague messages were a threat from his loan sharks.

Herb's location and identity remained unresolved for weeks. But customers could get a $0.99 Whopper if they told the cashier "I'm not Herb," or if their name actually was Herb, the mouthful "I am not the Herb you're looking for." Sales went up, but the concept remained muddled: How did the discount burger tie into his identity or location? And why did one of the secret phrases sound like a Star Wars reference?