Review: Burger King's 2025 Halloween Menu Adds A Ghoulish Twist To Familiar Favorites

Burger King is no stranger to themed menu offerings. While the classics remain in place year-round, customers frequently find curated menus celebrating a particular franchise (such as the "How to Train Your Dragon" menu that debuted earlier this year to promote the film's release) or holiday. Launching in your local store on September 30, the Halloween 2025 menu takes favorites and gives them a festive twist, adding some new items you'll surely miss long after you reach the bottom of the Halloween candy bucket.

On a visit to Burger King headquarters in Miami, I got an early taste and sampled these ghoulish delights to determine if they're worth your time this spooky season. I based my decision on each item's texture, flavor, appearance, and adaptation to the theme.

In addition to these holiday menu items, Burger King is offering a line of Scooby-Doo toys with its King Jr. kids' meals. Each figurine comes with its own removable mask that is interchangeable between the characters. Burger King is also releasing a line of buckets you can take along on those trick-or-treating walks. Those come out on October 13, so they'll be waiting for you right before the big night of tricks and treats.

Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.

