Review: Burger King's 2025 Halloween Menu Adds A Ghoulish Twist To Familiar Favorites
Burger King is no stranger to themed menu offerings. While the classics remain in place year-round, customers frequently find curated menus celebrating a particular franchise (such as the "How to Train Your Dragon" menu that debuted earlier this year to promote the film's release) or holiday. Launching in your local store on September 30, the Halloween 2025 menu takes favorites and gives them a festive twist, adding some new items you'll surely miss long after you reach the bottom of the Halloween candy bucket.
On a visit to Burger King headquarters in Miami, I got an early taste and sampled these ghoulish delights to determine if they're worth your time this spooky season. I based my decision on each item's texture, flavor, appearance, and adaptation to the theme.
In addition to these holiday menu items, Burger King is offering a line of Scooby-Doo toys with its King Jr. kids' meals. Each figurine comes with its own removable mask that is interchangeable between the characters. Burger King is also releasing a line of buckets you can take along on those trick-or-treating walks. Those come out on October 13, so they'll be waiting for you right before the big night of tricks and treats.
Jack-O-Lantern Whopper
At Burger King, the Whopper is almost like a blank canvas, offering endless possibilities for customization and partnership opportunities. The weirdest Whoppers in Burger King history have different buns, toppings, and even super spicy elements. Wednesday's Whopper, a feature of the 2024 Halloween menu at Burger King, had a purple sesame bun and Swiss cheese, and the BBQ Brisket Whopper brought the delights of a summer BBQ to Burger King's menu. This fall, Burger King is turning its Whoppers into pumpkins. Well, actually, jack-o-lanterns.
The 2025 Halloween Whopper prominently features an orange bun that gets its coloring from natural herbs, largely paprika oleoresin (essentially paprika extract). Though the Jack-O-Lantern Whopper looks freshly plucked from a fall field, the Jack-O-Lantern Whopper is all burger. It comes piled high with the conventional Whopper assembly of flame-grilled meat and the conventional lettuce, tomato, pickle, white onions, mayonnaise, and ketchup, but the Jack-O-Lantern Whopper ups the ante with bacon and cheese.
This Whopper was tasty, but it admittedly didn't feel or taste a whole lot different from a typical Whopper. More than anything, it was a fun way to celebrate the season and take a great photo. While I enjoyed each item I got a chance to taste, the Jack-O-Lantern Whopper was probably the least different from the typical Burger King lineup. It's on theme and tastes great, but just doesn't stand out as much as the other offerings. However, I did love the wrapper for the Jack-O-Lantern Whopper. Burger King's packaging for this menu is impressive and definitely makes the food even more fun.
Vampire Nuggets
Burger King hasn't changed the shape of its nuggets in a long time. So, the Vampire Nuggets in bat and vampire fang shapes are a spooktacular featured item on the Halloween menu. Unlike other Halloween items that change an integral part of the product, the nuggets have the exact same flavor and recipe but are in different shapes.
There's simply no shame in playing with your food here, and in no time, I found myself dipping each fang into ketchup. I can imagine any ketchup-loving kiddo doing the same and promptly donning the fangs. I saw many ways that Burger King is drawing families to its restaurants, and I have to imagine that food that is easy to play with is one of those ways.
One of the best parts about nuggets is the sauces, and Burger King has a slew of options to amp up the tastiness of its nuggets. Honestly, plain ol' ketchup is enjoyable, too. The nuggets tasted more flavored and seasoned than I remembered, and they're certainly better than McDonald's nugget offering. Not to mention, with the different shapes, they are even easier to dip in ketchup or your chosen sauce.
Mummy Mozzarella Fries
As far as savory food items go, the Mummy Mozzarella Fries were my favorite on the Halloween menu. Like Burger King's Chicken Fries, these tasty morsels came in a container with an ideal spot for dunking the included marinara sauce. These Mummy Mozzarella Fries mimic a mummy's wrappings in the way the white cheese stretches.
I was very pleased to see marinara sauce served with these mozzarella fries. Fresh off a ranking of various frozen brands of mozzarella sticks, I can assure you that marinara sauce is simply not a guarantee with every variety of mozzarella stick. The stretch was also fantastic, another feature I didn't imagine finding in fast food mozzarella sticks.
These Mummy Mozzarella Fries can be added as a side to your meal, so you could go full Halloween and order a Jack-O-Lantern Whopper for your main and an order of Mummy Mozzarella Fries as a side. For fun holiday theming, it just doesn't get much better than that combo. I should also note that these mozzarella sticks are not eligible for the have-sies option, Burger King's menu item that rewards our indecision. You'll need to order the entire side of Mummy Mozzarella Fries, but considering how tasty these are, you won't mind.
Franken-candy Sundae
Burger King's Halloween dessert is something of a candy bowl ice cream sundae. The Franken-candy Sundae had a base of vanilla soft serve with butter toffee-flavored fudge, Oreo crumbles, and salted caramel popping candies on top. Honestly, I didn't expect to enjoy this little dessert as much as I did. It tasted every bit like the sundae you might find in a hometown ice cream parlor, but the feel of the popping candies brought me right back to the days when my family would stop by candy stores and pick up some sugary treats. This dessert handily achieved the candy bowl effect.
I can't help but love the name. It pays homage to Dr. Frankenstein and his tendency for odd creations in this monstrously delicious addition to the menu. While I enjoyed the savory offerings on the Halloween menu for 2025, this sundae easily wins it all for me. So, as you go into the spooky season and set the family down for a meal fit for a king, take my advice: Leave room for dessert.
Methodology
I sank my teeth into these Halloween 2025 menu items while on a hosted trip to Burger King's Miami headquarters. There, I got a look into the test kitchen and sampled these items prepared by the experts of the Burger King world.
To decide if these items are worth a try for you and your family, I considered flavor, texture, appearance, and how well they fit the Halloween theme. Items that had an enjoyable texture, that tasted good, were appetizing and fun in appearance, and felt playfully spooky would make it into my recommended items. In the end, I found that all offerings — but most especially the Mummy Mozzarella Fries and Franken-candy Sundae — should be on your must-try list this Halloween season.